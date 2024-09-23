Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bethany suffers dangerous infection from botched cosmetic surgery in Turkey

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 23), Daniel receives a worrying call after Bethany was admitted into intensive care with a nasty infection.

Elsewhere, Joel tries to win Dee-Dee back by taking her on a trip down memory lane, and Bernie and Billy are still at loggerheads.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Daniel tells Sarah they need to fly to Turkey immediately (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany is in trouble

Tonight’s show kicks off with Carla suggesting to Sarah that Daniel and Daisy might grow close now that Bethany is out of the way. Sarah is dismissive and focuses on Bethany’s exciting work trip.

Meanwhile, Daniel visits Daisy at the pub as the couple appear to grow closer…

However, things take a turn for the worse when Daniel receives a call from a Turkish number when he gets back to the flat. Thinking it could be from Bethany, he accepts.

Doctors reveal that Bethany was admitted into intensive care, it seems to be after a cosmetic procedure went wrong, but Daniel is not told why.

After rushing to Sarah, Daniel breaks the news that they need to go to Turkey immediately.

Ever the protective mother, Sarah frantically gathers her stuff only to find that her passport has expired. Will she be able to go to Turkey?

Joel tries to talk to Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Joel speaks to Dee-Dee

Joel has not received the message that Dee-Dee is no longer interested in being together and decides to try and give it another go.

He approaches Dee-Dee and – rather optimistically – produces their old wedding rings. He loudly declares his love for her and says the rings are a reminder of everything he’s lost. No saying whose fault that is…

Dee-Dee, as expected, recoils in disgust at Joel’s words. Afterwards, Ed and Ronnie happen to walk past and notice the commotion.

They grow angry and step in to attempt to get Joel away. Things get heated, but will they take the law into their own hands?

Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy’s troubles

Dylan approaches Betsy and begs her to come clean about planting the purse on Mason. Strong-willed Betsy refuses.

Feeling conflicted, Dylan tries to make things right by coming clean to Sean that it was Betsy’s fault, not Mason.

Sean is not Mason’s biggest fan, but could this admission finally make Betsy come clean?

Bernie hatches a plan for Paul’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Bernie and Gemma’s big plan

Bernie and Billy are no further along with Paul’s funeral, with the pair still clashing over how to celebrate his life.

Billy still wants a religious ceremony, but Bernie is not giving in.

Acting as the mediator, Gemma steps in. She suggests that Bernie should give into Billy and then arrange a rave-style after party to honour Paul’s past.

The idea seems to go down well, but Billy is not in on it. How will he react?

Lauren’s concern

Roy decides to check on Lauren and drop by the hospital while on his way to a train fair.

He tracks Lauren down and finds her distraught and in tears.

In an attempt to comfort her, Roy asks what’s wrong. Lauren explains that Frankie is currently having a scan to check for any brain damage…

