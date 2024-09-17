Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany in intensive care in Turkey as Sarah breaks life-changing news

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the Platt family get some shocking news when Bethany finds herself in an intensive care unit in Turkey. Last week, Bethany left Weatherfield on a writing assignment – where horror soon struck.

Learning of Bethany’s illness, Sarah and Daniel rush to her bedside. There, mum Sarah shares some even more terrible news with her ailing daughter. And, as Daniel struggles to pay Bethany’s sky-high fees, he strikes upon a plan.

However, Bethany’s condition takes a turn for the worse, and Sarah discovers her daughter’s heath is continuing to worsen

Will Bethany recover from her life-threatening illness?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Daniel tells Sarah that Bethany is in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel and Sarah get shocking news about Bethany

Sarah reacts dismissively when Carla suggests that Daniel and Daisy might get back together, now Bethany is out of the picture.

Meanwhile, home from visiting Daisy, Daniel gets a call from a Turkish number. Rushing to see Sarah, he tells her that Bethany is in intensive care – and that they need to get to Turkey immediately.

What has happened to Bethany?

Daniel and Sarah rush to Bethany’s side (Credit: ITV)

Sarah breaks the news

After being warned that Bethany’s infection is severe, Daniel also informs Sarah that due to issues with travel insurance, Bethany can’t leave the country until her medical bills are paid. As Bethany regains consciousness, Sarah has to break some life-changing news to her terrified daughter.

What will she tell Bethany?

Bethany’s condition takes a turn for the worse (Credit: ITV)

Daniel makes a plan as Bethany’s health worsens

After telling Daisy about Bethany’s situation, Daniel decides to set up a crowdfunding page to pay for Bethany’s fees.

Meanwhile, in the hospital, Sarah discovers Bethany in a terrible state, struggling for breath,

Will she pull through?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

