Coronation Street confirms details of upcoming Bethany Platt botched surgery storyline

The ITV soap Coronation Street has announced today (Monday, September 16), that Bethany Platt will soon fall ill as a result of a botched cosmetic surgery.

The Weatherfield journalist will soon head to Turkey for work purposes but will undergo a procedure herself.

Bethany will then suffer a life-threatening infection that will see her family and friends fear for her future.

Bethany’s heading to Turkey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany Platt set for botched surgery storyline

Tonight on Corrie, viewers would’ve seen Bethany accept a job from Debbie. She’d agreed to head out to Turkey to write some advertorials for Debbie’s friend’s cosmetic surgery company.

At the end of the episode, she could be seen deep in thought as she flicked through the brochure of cosmetic procedures on offer.

Coronation Street has now confirmed that Bethany will have a procedure done herself, but this botched surgery will end up putting her life at risk as she suffers an infection.

Bethany will then get sepsis and will have to live with a permanent stoma and will have to learn to get used to living with a stoma bag.

In upcoming scenes, Daniel will receive a phone call and will rush to Turkey to be by Bethany’s side. He will then attempt to raise the funds needed for Bethany to return home as she can’t leave the country due to an issue with travel insurance.

This storyline reflects increasing statistics of those who undergo cosmetic surgery needing hospital treatment, with these figures increasing by 94 per cent in three years, as of 2023.

Lucy Fallon has shared her thoughts (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon speaks out about new plot

Speaking out about her involvement in the soap’s new storyline, actress Lucy Fallon shared: “When I first heard about it I was pleased that they have trusted me with it because it’s an important storyline and of course I really enjoy doing issue based storylines. Obviously this is really hard-hitting, which is exciting from an actor’s point of view, but it does come with quite a lot of pressure and responsibility to get it right because this happens to real life people.

“The storyline is also incredibly important as there’s countless horror stories out there of people talking about their experiences of cosmetic surgery abroad. I really hope this storyline can make people rethink going abroad for cosmetic surgery.”

Coronation Street working with Colostomy UK

The soap is also working closely with Colostomy UK to portray the storyline as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

Giovanni Cinque, Marketing & Campaigns Manager at Colostomy UK, detailed: “We’re really excited that one of the UK’s most loved TV shows is going to feature a major character living with a stoma.

“Even though public awareness has grown considerably over the last few years thanks to a number of celebrities revealing they have had surgery, the challenges that the 200,000 plus people living with a stoma in the UK face are less known, which means that we as a society and as individuals are not as aware as we should be of the choices that we can make to positively improve their quality of life.

“We really hope that Bethany’s journey will go a long way in helping to educate the audience, and thus help to create a more Stoma Aware UK. It’s also been a pleasure for us to work with the behind-the-scenes teams at Coronation Street on this story.”

