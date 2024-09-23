Coronation Street: Is Bethany leaving Corrie following botched surgery infection? Here’s all we know

In Coronation Street tonight (Monday, September 23), a panicked Daniel was called after Bethany suffered a life-altering infection. But does this mean she’s leaving the Cobbles for good?

Bethany headed off to Turkey last week on a PR job for a cosmetic surgery company looking to gain some business. She jetted off, leaving with some worries Daniel and Daisy could grow closer in her absence.

However, just days after leaving, she went under the knife herself. But, instead of a new look, she suffered a dangerous infection which left her in intensive care.

Daniel rushed to her aid, but could this be the end of Bethany’s story?

Bethany suffered sepsis from a botched surgery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany’s procedure

Upon hearing the news that Daisy and Ryan had split up, Daniel rushed to the Rovers to offer his support to Daisy.

He helped her clean up the mess left from last night’s service. Afterwards, Daisy opened up about Ryan and revealed that she still had feelings for Daniel.

He was shocked, but admitted there were some feelings left for Daisy. He said they had changed for her and emphasised he was with Bethany.

Throughout their conversation, Daniel kept ignoring calls from a Turkish number, which he believed to be Bethany. When Ronnie and Ed made their way in for a drink, Daniel left and things were left open between him and Daisy…

However, things took a turn for the worse when he got back to the flat and answered the phone. A doctor told a shocked Daniel that Bethany is in intensive care in Istanbul.

Afterwards, Daniel headed straight to Sarah and told her at Underworld.

Wasting no time, they headed to Sarah’s flat where she frantically packed while Daniel booked the flights. Despite their urgency, they realised Sarah’s passport was close to expiring. This meant she could not get into Turkey.

Daniel went ahead without her, without knowing what had happened to Bethany…

Sarah could not make it to Turkey due to her expired passport (Credit: ITV)

Bethany’s got sepsis

Sarah scrambled at home to try to renew her passport and learnt that Daniel ignored the initial calls while with Daisy. She looked suspicious, but there were bigger things to worry about…

Later on, Daniel finally made it to the hospital. After some navigating, he found a doctor who revealed what had happened to Bethany.

With Sarah on loudspeaker, the doctor revealed that Bethany developed sepsis after a dodgy liposuction procedure which went wrong.

Safe to say both Daniel and Sarah were very concerned…

Things are looking tense for Bethany and her family as she is left in a life-threatening condition. But what does this mean for the character? Could this be lethal for Bethany Platt?

Bethany is set to endure a new set of challenges on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany new challenge

Well… no. While the surgery left her fighting for her life, Bethany will pull through her medical scare. Not unscathed, however.

Coronation Street has confirmed Bethany will now have a stoma bag and will have to navigate life with a new condition.

Stomas are often installed after problems with the bowels, which Bethany suffered during her dodgy surgery.

Her actress, Lucy Fallon, has also confirmed that Bethany is getting back to the cobbles soon. Lucy shared an Instagram photo of her sat in the flat in front of a Christmas tree.

“Me buzzing it’s Corrie Christmas already,” she captioned the photo.

So, while we know Bethany’s life is about to change drastically, she is not leaving the soap just yet. Lucy is pregnant in real life, so her brief departure could be in the horizon.

What’s more, could Bethany be faced with heartbreak after Daniel and Daisy’s confessions?

We do know that Bethany Platt still has more to say…

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!