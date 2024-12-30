All the stars who’ve welcomed babies in 2024 – Peter Andre, Olly Murs, Ant McPartlin and another Radford baby

It’s fair to say celebrity families grew a few babies bigger in 2024!

Throughout the past twelve months, the world of showbiz has welcomed many A-list newborns – from Coronation Street stars to National Treasures.

Here, ED looks back at the bundles of joy welcomed into the world in the past year.

Katie gave birth in October (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity babies: Katie Radford

Katie Radford, star of 22 Kids and Counting, welcomed her first baby in October. Noel and Sue Radford‘s eighth eldest child, Katie, announced that she gave birth to a baby boy.

Alongside gorgeous pictures of Katie with her bump, her in hospital after giving birth and others of her little boy, she shared his name, Ronnie Hudson Carter.

Jeremy is now a dad to six kids (Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy Kyle

TalkTV host Jeremy, 58, became a father again for the sixth time in January, when his wife, Vicky, gave birth to daughter Iris Rose Victoria.

Jeremy shares a son Oliver, born in 2020, with Vicky, while he also has a daughter from his first marriage to Kirsty Rowley and three children with his second wife Carla Germaine.

Ashley welcomed a son at the start of the year (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Cain

Reality star Ashley Cain announced in November the birth of his third baby just days after revealing he was going to be a dad again.

Ashley previously told his fans that he was expecting his third baby three years after he heartbreakingly lost Azaylia in 2021, when she died at eight months old from leukemia.

At the start of this year, Ashley welcomed a son called Aliyas Diamond Cain. And in November, he welcomed another son, Atlas.

The presenter is now a dad of four (Credit: This Morning)

Celebrity babies: Joe Wicks

TV presenter Joe Wicks and his former glamour model wife Rosie Jones announced the birth of a baby boy, Dusty in June.

While the married couple exchanged vows in June 2019, they had already welcomed their oldest daughter, Indigo, a year prior. In 2019 they had a son, Marley, and another daughter, Leni, in 2022.

Ant become a dad for the first time this year (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin

TV presenter Ant McPartlin became a dad for the first time in May as he and wife Anne-Marie welcomed Wilder into the world. However, Ant was already a stepfather to Poppy and Daisy, Anne-Marie’s two daughters from her first marriage to former husband Scott.

Confirming the baby news, Ant shared a touching upload on Instagram giving the first glimpse of their boy as he also revealed the tot’s name: Wilder.

Olly’s daughter was born in April (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity babies: Olly Murs

In April, Olly and wife Amelia announced the birth of their baby girl. The married couple tied the knot in July last year and also announced that they were expecting their first child in December.

In a sweet post shared to Instagram, Olly revealed the news that they had welcomed their first bundle of joy. The pair also shared their daughter’s charming name – Madison.

Emily and Peter welcomed their child child this year (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre

Peter Andre and wife Emily became parents for the third time in April after confirming the birth of a baby girl.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, and his NHS doctor wife, 34, who tied the knot in 2015, already have two children together, Theo, aged 6, and Amelie, 9. Peter also has two older children, Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, with ex-wife Katie Price.

And in April, they welcomed another member: a daughter called Arabella Rose.

Saira had her first baby this year (Credit: ITV)

Sair Khan

Coronation Street star Sair Khan announced the wonderful news in May that she gave birth to her first child, a baby boy.

The actress and boyfriend Nathan Chilton announced the news on Instagram, and recalled her “rollercoaster” 22-hour labour.

