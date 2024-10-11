Katie Radford, star of 22 Kids and Counting, has welcomed her first baby.

The Radford family, aka the stars of 22 Kids and Counting, have welcomed yet another baby to their tribe.

Noel and Sue Radford‘s eighth eldest child, Katie, today announced that she has given birth to a baby boy.

The Radford family have grown yet again! (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Radford baby

Alongside gorgeous pictures of Katie with her bump, her in hospital after giving birth and others of her little boy, she shared his name.

She wrote: “Tuesday 8th October born at 5:03pm, weighing 7:11, the day you changed our lives forever little man. Mummy and daddy love you so much. RONNIE HUDSON CARTER.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie radford (@katieeradfordd)

The newest addition to the Radford family is 21-year-old Katie’s first child with boyfriend Connor, who moved into the bustling family home last year.

Katie delighted fans with news of her pregnancy back in May with a post on her Instagram.

“Baby Carter mummy and daddy can’t wait too meet you,” Katie captioned the post, which showed a snap from a gender reveal party, followed by a joyful video clip of her and Connor the moment they discovered the gender of their little one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie radford (@katieeradfordd)

Katie fired a confetti gun while Connor kicked an exploding football, both revealing a cloud of blue to indicate a baby boy.

Katie’s many siblings seemed over the moon with the birth of Ronnie.

Millie gushed: “My beautiful nephew. I could cuddle him all day we are all so proud of you Katie.”

Meanwhile, Ellie wrote: “Most beautiful baby boy, welcome to the world little man.”

