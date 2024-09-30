EastEnders star Lacey Turner announces she’s pregnant with her third baby in touching post

EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner is pregnant! The soap star took to social media today to share the wonderful news that she is expecting her third baby!

Lacey is already a mum to Dusty, five and Trilby, three – who she shares with her husband, Matt Kay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner)

Lacey Turner announces she is pregnant

Childhood sweethearts Lacey and Matt tied the knot back in 2017 and have since welcomed two children, with another now on the way!

Lacey shared the news that her family is expanding today (September 30) with a touching post to her followers.

The star could be seen posing with her family on the beach whilst holding baby scan snaps.

She captioned the announcement with: “Aren’t we lucky… @thekayoskids.”

Lacey famously plays Stacey Slater (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Co-star Jacqueline Jossa was quick to share her congrats, commenting: “So special! Congratulations angel all of you!! Beautiful.”

Giovanna Fletcher also penned: “Aaaaaw!!! Congratulations!!”

An EastEnders fan chimed in: “Congratulations to you all. Gutted that will also mean Stacey won’t be in EastEnders for a while!”

Lacey is best known for starring as soap icon, Stacey Slater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner)

Lacey Turner latest

She has starred on the Square since 2004, when she made her debut at just 16 years old. Her character is now a grandmother, after her daughter, Lily, gave birth to baby Charli.

Lacey herself has previously been candid about her struggle with infertility. Previously, she has openly talked about her struggle to fall pregnant in the past and has suffered two miscarriages.

She discussed the topic in a Channel 5 documentary called Miscarriage: Our Story.

The star already has two children (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Lacey said at the time: “There’s this whole taboo about not speaking about pregnancy and keeping it a secret until you’re 12 weeks. I went back to work the next day, carried on like nothing had happened, which actually makes me really sad now looking back.

“I was probably walking around feeling so heartbroken yet nobody would have had a clue.

“You don’t understand it, you feel completely alone. There isn’t anyone who can help you, there isn’t anyone who can make it better – it’s happened.

“I think, actually, what we should have done was talk to each other, but because we didn’t, it made both of us really lonely. Had I opened my mouth and asked someone a simple question of: ‘Have you ever experienced anything like that?’

She added: “I would have known that actually I would have had a handful of people to speak to, and I wouldn’t have been lonely at all.”

Read more: 6 things new EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey needs to change including Knight family takeover and stronger storyline aftermaths

So, what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!