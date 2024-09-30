6 things new EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey needs to change including Knight family takeover and stronger storyline aftermaths

With Ben Wadey soon to take over as the new EastEnders Executive Producer, we can expect huge change to happen in the early months of 2025.

It was recently announced that Chris Clenshaw would be stepping away from the Executive Producer role on the soap in February 2025.

Now, we’ve started thinking about six huge things we’d love to see Ben Wadey change when he takes over the role.

The Knights have taken over (Credit: BBC)

1. Knight family

The Knights haven’t even been on the soap for a full two years yet but they’ve become a central part of the Walford action.

Anna, Gina, Elaine and George make a great family but a lot certainly seems to have happened to them in such a short space of time… and that’s just if we’re speaking about Anna alone. The poor girl’s gone through a mugging, spiking, an abortion, a break up, and has also had to deal with her mum’s shock return.

This year has seen the Knight family get even bigger in the form of Eddie and Gloria Knight, although both characters are no longer in the soap. George’s biological brothers Kojo and Kobina also recently turned up in Walford…

There are so many characters on the soap, so maybe it’s time that the Knights have a little break from all of the chaos next year?

Some storylines have been neglected (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders change 2. Storyline neglection

Some huge storylines have been abruptly ended and suddenly dropped despite being highly talked about at the time.

Storylines such as Anna’s spiking and mugging, the club crush, and Alfie’s cancer were all really important and issue-based storylines yet seem to have been abandoned without much of an aftermath.

A proper aftermath for similar storylines is needed going forward so that the conversation around these big topics can continue for as long as possible.

Kalfie reunion, anyone? (Credit: BBC)

3. Reunions

We all have our favourite soap couples, and our hearts break just a little more with each episode when we see our favourites continue to live apart.

One couple that immediately springs to mind is that of Kat and Alfie. They’ve always been quite the team but still remain co-parents and friends rather than lovers.

2025 sounds like the perfect time to reunite Kalfie… It’s what the fans want, we promise!

We want our Shirl back! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders change 4. Returns we really want

A lot of returns have happened this year in the form of Chrissie Watts, Jane Beale and soon David Wicks and Ruby Allen.

Short cameos such as Jake Moon’s provide such a buzz for viewers but fail to add much else to the plot, being deemed as ‘pointless’ by some viewers.

If former faces are to return, they should have an impact on driving plot forward. And, if anyone else is to return… we’re all begging for Shirley Carter to appear back on the Square…

Were more Mitchells necessary? (Credit: BBC)

5. Less new arrivals

EastEnders has had a fair few new arrivals on the Square this year whilst other characters have been ‘forgotten’ about. Felix is a big example of this, having not been given a big storyline in quite a while.

New characters such as Teddy, Barney and Harry Mitchell have been incorporated into scenes without much impact. Less new arrivals and more usage of familiar faces already in Walford might be the way forward…

Retcon their death right now please! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders change 6. Ronnie and Roxy death retcon

Okay, we’re half joking with this one because the deaths of Ronnie and Roxy were quite definite. But, it’s soapland after all and it wouldn’t be the first time someone ‘returned from the dead.’

We would totally turn a blind eye if Ben Wadey just so happened to have the Mitchell sisters appear in The Vic alive and well in 2025…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

