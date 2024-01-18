Ashley Cain becomes a father for the second time as he welcomes new baby following tragic death of daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has become a dad for the second time, almost three years after the tragic death of his baby daughter Azaylia.

The former Ex On The Beach star, who has welcomed a baby boy, announced the happy news on social media.

He wrote: “Aliyas Diamond Cain – 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz. I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life.”

Tribute to Azaylia

The new baby’s name also features a poignant nod to his late big sister. Azaylia’s middle name, like Aliyas’, was Diamond.

Ashley then commented that Azaylia would be looking after her baby brother from heaven.

He added: “And you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too.”

Ashley concluded his post: “Welcome to the world my son. May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful.”

Ashley Cain announces baby news

The former footballer first announced the news that he was having another child during an interview with The Sun back in December. He broke down in tears as he revealed that Azaylia, who died in April 2021 following a battle with leukaemia at eight-months-old, was the first person he told.

He explained that he went to his daughter’s grave after finding out he was going to be a dad.

Ashley told the publication: “After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it, I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me.

“She was happy that she had a little brother and it is now just someone else for her to watch over and protect in this world.”

He also revealed that he’s not in a relationship with the mother of his son, but that they’ve been friends since they were 18. He described her as “a really nice person” and “good to be around”.

Safiyya Vorajee’s pain

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashley said it was “painful” telling his ex-girlfriend and Azaylia’s mother, Safiyya Vorajee, about the pregnancy.

The couple split in 2022, just weeks before the one-year anniversary of their daughter’s passing.

He said: “It was painful for Safiyya but it was also painful for me as well to talk to her.”

He continued: “We haven’t been together for a while now and it is inevitable that at some stage people are going to move on with their lives — that doesn’t mean that we can’t be friends and have an amazing relationship.

“I know Safiyya will always support me and I will always be there to support Safiyya. It wasn’t an easy conversation or filled with smiles but it was a conversation that had a lot of truth and respect.”

