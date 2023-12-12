The Real Full Monty star Ashley Cain in tears as he recalls counting baby Azaylia’s last breaths before her death

It’s been almost three years since Ashley Cain lost his daughter Azaylia. She tragically died aged just eight months after a battle with leukemia. Now, the star opened up on how he counted her last breaths.

The 33-year-old has taken part in The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls to raise awareness for cancer.

With each celebrity taking part having a personal link to the disease, Ashley was reduced to tears as he discussed the end of Azaylia’s short life.

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia bravely endured chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant but, devastatingly, treatment was unsuccessful.

Ashley’s daughter Azaylia tragically died from leukemia in April 2021 (Credit: ITV)

He shared how he and his ex, Safiyya Vorajee, had “sensed” that Azaylia would pass away on the day that she did in April 2021.

Ashley recounted how doctors had told the former couple to take their daughter home as there was nothing more they could do for her.

The former footballer described how Azaylia’s last moments were spent cradled in his arms.

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia’s last breaths

He said through tears: “They told us at that moment that now it would be best to take Azaylia home. And the one morning, me and Safiyya just had a sense that it was going to be that morning. We wrapped out arms around Azaylia and we counted her last breaths.

“I couldn’t see a point and a reason for me to be here on this earth anymore.”

Ashley and Safiyya set up The Azaylia Foundation to support families of children fighting cancer.

The pair ended their relationship in March 2022, but have stayed close friends.

Last month, they received honorary doctorates from Coventry University for their work through the foundation.

Ashley was comforted by his Real Full Monty co-stars after sharing his story (Credit: ITV)

Star to become dad for second time

Ashley is expecting a second child with a woman he dated earlier this year, admitting he feels “guilty” about it.

“I felt slightly hurt for Azaylia, and I didn’t really expect this to be the case,” he told Good Morning Britain recently.

He continued to tell the show: “I think I was meant to be a daddy.

“I love children, I love my family’s children and it’s hard every time to see them because I always think that’s what Azaylia would be doing now.”

Read more: Ashley Cain reveals a police officer ‘saved him’ from suicide attempt

The Real Full Monty airs tonight (Tuesday, December 12) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about this story.