Cat Deeley’s ‘sad’ co-parenting ‘difficulty’ ahead of Christmas

This Morning host Cat Deeley faces a completely different Christmas this year following her shock split from husband Patrick Kielty.

During the summer, Cat and Patrick released a shock statement revealing they had split after 13 years of marriage. The former couple stated that they would be focussing on navigating the next chapter, with their two sons.

But now, with Christmas days away, it’s believed that co-parenting has become a bit more difficult for Cat and Patrick, as they have to split the holiday season with their kids.

Cat Deeley ‘sad’ about the situation

According to Closer Magazine, Cat and Patrick are trying to prioritise their kids this Christmas. The pair share two sons, Milo, nine, and James, seven.

A source claimed to the outlet that while they are “determined” to put the boys first, they now have the “difficulty” of splitting the holiday between them.

They alleged: “Of course they are going to put a fun spin on things. They want Milo and James to have double the fun and get two Christmases.”

However, that doesn’t mean it’s not hard for them individually.

“Cat feels really sad about it. It feels very strange to her, as though she is navigating new territory as a single mum. It doesn’t feel normal and is making the split feel fresh and raw again.

“Christmas is a time of coming together, so to be figuring out how they’re going to be spending time apart feels cruel. It’s all very emotional”, the source reported.

Why did Cat and Patrick separate?

While Cat Deeley was on her summer break from This Morning, she and Patrick released a joint statement, confirming their split, following a lot of signs they had been drifting apart.

They said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.”

However, earlier this month it was reported that Cat Deeley is now “dating again” following her marriage split.

A source told Closer: “It’s a whole new scene, and all about the dating apps. She finds it quite funny and surreal. But Ben has been trying to set her up on blind dates, as are others from the This Morning crew.”

