‘It was so traumatic!’ Ben Shephard ‘waking in the middle of the night’ amid ‘relentless’ midlife crisis

Ben Shephard has opened up on his shock appearance on The Masked Singer, as he reveals it was actually a “midlife crisis”.

Last weekend, the final of The Masked Singer took place, and everyone was left shocked when Conkers was revealed to be This Morning star Ben Shephard. But it was even more surprising as he had actually managed to be a guest judge on the show earlier in the series.

But now, Ben has spoken out about the experience. And it seems he actually found it quite traumatic…

Ben felt the experience was ‘traumatic’ (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Shepard on The Masked Singer experience

Now, in a new interview with The Daily Mail, Ben Shephard has revealed that he was having a “midlife crisis” when he agreed to do The Masked Singer.

He told the outlet: “Basically, doing The Masked Singer, I was slap bang in the middle of a midlife crisis. But what was much better than getting a fast car, was to surround myself in a beautiful Conkers costume.”

But it appears the whole situation actually left him feeling quite stressed, as a lot of work had to go into it, causing him to even wake up during the nights.

Ben admitted: “I would wake up in the middle of the night, and I would try to go for a wee. But I would have to sing the song three times before I could go.

“It was so traumatic. I had no sleep. It was relentless and brilliant at the same time. It was this crazy juxtaposition of this incredible rush when it was done. And then the trauma of doing even more tomorrow because we filmed every other day.”

Everyone was shocked (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star left everyone shocked

The 50 year old came so close to taking home the crown. But unfortunately for him, he was beat by Moth – Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan.

For the past few weeks, a lot of fans were suspecting Ben was the Can of Worms. However, they kept ruling him out as he had previously been a guest judge.

In a turn-of-events, though, the night Ben was a judge, Conkers did not perform. And so it all actually makes complete sense.

After the shock reveal, Ben posted on Instagram, apologising to those who may have been disappointed by his singing.

He penned: “For everyone whose songs I destroyed, I am so so sorry [laughing emojis]. For everyone who listened, I am even more apologetic.”

Ben went on to praise the team behind the scenes, adding: “For the amazing team who created Conkers, you are the real stars. I can’t thank you enough. He was very special.”

But now that The Masked Singer is over for another year, fans will just have to wait and see which celebrities decide to put on another costume and hide their identity!

