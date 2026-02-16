The Masked Singer fans are worried the show could be axed after last weekend’s final reportedly received its lowest-ever ratings.

On Saturday (February 14), the final for Series 7 took place, where Sugababes legend Keisha Buchanan was crowned winner after performing as Moth.

Runner-up Conkers was revealed to be This Morning presenter Ben Shephard. Meanwhile, soul singer Mica Paris finished in third place as Toastie.

Over the years, the celebrity panel has switched up over the years. Currently, the judges are Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross.

For the final, Samantha Barks, who won Series 7 as Pufferfish, returned as a guest.

The Masked Singer final reportedly reached its lowest ratings (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final ratings

Despite a star-studded final, viewers appear less interested in the show. According to reports, this year’s final was only watched by 2.9 million people.

Last year, the viewing figures were higher at 3.6 million. However, both statistics are far lower than when the show launched. In 2020, it was watched by 6.5 million.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the final’s viewing figures were an all-time high at 8.6 million.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Moth was crowned this year’s winner (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m actually very worried for the show’

The news has impacted fans, who have discussed the ratings on Reddit and expressed their concerns and frustration with the show.

“The numbers don’t lie. The public have spoken,” one person wrote.

“I’m actually very worried for the show,” another person shared.

“Watching with adverts is like watching something slide through treacle. If they want more viewers, they need to create more content in between ad breaks,” a third remarked.

“Catch up will save it, right guys??” another concerned viewer asked.

Meanwhile, someone insisted: “Okay but to be fair it peaked during lockdown, everyone was watching TV during COVID.”

As of this writing, it hasn’t been confirmed if The Masked Singer will return for Series 8.

