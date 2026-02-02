The Masked Singer viewers complain after ITV ‘sacks’ two judges and gives them ‘compensation’

Viewers of The Masked Singer slammed ITV after they were accused of ‘compensating’ two guest judges this series.

Over the past month, The Masked Singer has left fans gripped and guessing which celebrities are underneath the wild costumes.

During its launch, pop star Anne-Marie was unveiled as Goldfish after appearing on the show as part of the show’s first-ever battle of the bands segment. Once unmasked, she joined the panel in trying to figure out this year’s contestant’s identity.

Last weekend (January 31), the show unmasked yet another new character, Mole Dommett, who was brought in as a “double agent”. At the beginning of the episode, they were revealed to be Olly Murs, who, like Anne-Marie, joined the panel for the rest of the episode.

Anne-Marie was Goldfish this series (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer judges Anne-Marie and Olly Murs ‘sacked’ by ITV

Both Anne-Marie and Olly are no strangers to dominating ITV screens, having both been coaches on The Voice UK.

However, after six years on the singing competition, Olly was suddenly let go from the show in 2023.

During an interview with the Mirror, the Troublemaker hitmaker admitted he was gutted.

“I got the call to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t expect that,” he said.

“They’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah. Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me.”

Soon after, Anne-Marie was also given the boot.

A source told The Sun: “Anne-Marie has loved being part of the show, but producers want to give the series a refresh. ITV wants to ensure that the show pulls in teens, so they are always looking at who is hot in the music world.”

Olly joined the panel last week after Mole Dommett was unmasked (Credit: ITV)

‘That’s disgraceful’

With both singers axed from the same show, ITV viewers have accused the corporation of ‘compensating’ the pair with a guest appearance on The Masked Singer this year.

“The fact ITV sacked Anne Marie and Olly Murs from The Voice and then gave them a slot on The Masked Singer as compensation,” one user wrote on X.

“I love Anne Marie and Olly, I miss seeing them on The Voice UK,” another person insisted.

“What the [bleep] did they do wrong? That’s disgraceful. I love Olly on The Voice, bring him back,” a third remarked.

“ITV politics are honestly wild,” a fourth said.

