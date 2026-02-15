‘I’ll boycott!’ The gloves are off as Masked Singer fans issue shock Davina McCall ultimatum

The Masked Singer reached its glittering conclusion last night, but while viewers celebrated the big reveal, some were left fuming over judge Davina McCall’s on-screen antics.

In fact, a handful of fans even threatened to “boycott” the ITV hit unless changes are made before the next series.

Keisha won the show (Credit: ITV)

Keisha Buchanan crowned winner as final three unmasked

The grand final of The Masked Singer saw Toastie, Conkers and Moth battle it out one last time, each hoping to be crowned champion.

Toastie was the first to be unmasked after finishing in third place, with the costume hiding none other than Mica Paris.

Conkers took second place and turned out to be Ben Shephard. The reveal stunned the panel, including guest judge Samantha Barks, particularly as Ben had appeared as a judge himself earlier in the series.

But it was Moth who triumphed, winning this year’s competition. Under the mask was Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, whose powerhouse vocals had clearly won over the public.

“Ave it! Keisha!! Your voice has always been [fire emojis] from the Sugababes,” one delighted fan wrote.

“Absolutely amazing vocals from this stunning singer brought the winning spot to Keisha Buchanan / MOTH – Very well deserved!” another added.

Davina came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall divides opinion among viewers

Despite the celebratory mood, Davina McCall became a talking point online, with some viewers taking to X to voice their frustration.

A number criticised her excitable reactions during the live show, with one posting: “Seriously, I’m boycotting #TheMaskedSingerUK next year if they don’t get rid of #Davina – if I hear her go ‘yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa’ one more time.”

Another bluntly stated: “Davina is unbearable.”

“Why does Davina shout & scream so much on #themaskedsinger?” asked a third. “Highly irritating,” someone else agreed, while another claimed: “Davina McCall spoils that programme.”

There was plenty of love for Davina though! (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of praise for the judge too

However, it wasn’t all criticism. Many viewers leapt to Davina’s defence, insisting she remains an essential part of the panel alongside Jonathan Ross.

“I love Davina, she makes the judging panel for me along with Jonathan,” one fan wrote.

Others focused on her appearance, with comments including: “Davina, you look absolutely beautiful,” and “Looking fab, Davina.”

And summing up the divide, one viewer insisted: “I think she makes it [the programme],” suggesting that for every critic, there is a fan who believes Davina is key to The Masked Singer’s success.

Read more: ‘I’m so so sorry’: Ben Shephard issues Masked Singer apology as he’s fiercely defended by celeb pals

The Masked Singer is available to stream on ITVX now.

So, what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.