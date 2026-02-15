‘I’m so so sorry’: Ben Shephard issues Masked Singer apology as he’s fiercely defended by celeb pals

Ben Shephard has broken his silence after his jaw-dropping unmasking on The Masked Singer last night (Saturday, February 14), and he’s already issuing an apology to viewers.

The This Morning favourite was revealed as Conkers in a surprise twist that left fans reeling. Not only did Ben make it all the way to runner-up, he had also appeared earlier in the series as a guest judge.

Ben was a runner-up on the show (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard unveiled as Conkers on The Masked Singer

The big reveal came during the final, with Ben finally stepping out from inside the Conkers costume.

For many watching at home, the biggest twist was that Ben had previously sat on the judging panel earlier in the run. However, sharp-eyed viewers were quick to notice that during the week he appeared as a guest judge, Conkers did not perform.

Speaking after the mask came off, Ben could not hide his delight at taking part. “It’s an extraordinary experience. I felt like I’d won just being able to come on the show,” he said.

Plenty of fans were thrilled to see the presenter revealed. “So Conkers… was Ben Shephard after all!” one viewer tweeted.

“I said Conkers was Ben Shephard from the very beginning, yay!” another wrote.

“Yep! I guessed Ben Shephard as Conkers!” a third added.

Ben broke his silence on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard apologises to fans on Instagram

After the episode aired, the official Masked Singer Instagram account shared a clip of the unmasking, and Ben headed straight to the comments.

“For everyone whose songs I destroyed, I’m so so sorry [laughing emojis],” he wrote.

“For everyone listened, I’m even more apologetic.”

He went on to praise the team behind the scenes, adding: “For the amazing team who created Conkers, you are the real stars – I can’t thank you enough. He was very special.”

Celebs went wild for Ben’s involvement in the show (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Lorraine Kelly lead celeb reaction

Ben’s showbiz pals were quick to share their reactions, too.

This Morning co-star Cat Deeley admitted the costume left her emotional. “The costume ! I cried the first time I saw it !!!!!” she said.

“Fabulous!!!” Lorraine Kelly commented.

“Still screaming. That was BRILLIANT,” TV presenter Gaby Roslin added.

“Brilliantly played Ben,” fellow Masked Singer star Ben Fogle wrote.

“KNEW IT!!!” Corrie’s Colson Smith exclaimed.

The Masked Singer is available to stream on ITVX now.

