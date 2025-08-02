Ben Shephard’s sauciest sex confessions – ‘sleeping with the right people’; seeing GMB co-star topless; ‘flashing his todger’ on air

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars viewers may not have Ben Shephard and his sex confessions on their minds as the counters drop – or maybe they do? – but ED! is going to deliver them up to you anyway.

The ITV1 programme is on the box again this Saturday, and Ben will be joined by celeb players Bonnie Langford, Matt Dawson and Geoff Norcott.

But are you familiar with some of Ben’s cheekiest and sauciest antics he’s been a part of, both on and off screen?

Ben Shephard is back on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Shephard’s sauciest sex confessions: ‘Sleeping with the right people’

The first of Ben Shephard and his sauciest sex confessions happened in 2023 when he made an X-rated quip about his TV career.

Appearing on the Golf Life YouTube channel, Ben was introduced as one of the “most loved TV presenters in this country”.

Ben replied: “Thank you. Don’t tell my wife that, she has a very different opinion.”

Asked about his career path, the gags continued as Ben then joked: “I just slept with all the right people!” How rude!

Ben Shephard had a very saucy joke about how he’s made it on the box (Credit: ITV)

‘Raunchy student days’

Meanwhile, Ben has also previously opened up about his university days when he was ‘surrounded by girls’.

Appearing on The One Show in 2022, Ben reportedly revealed: “My degree in contemporary dance was very much about running around, physical theatre, getting naked, covering yourself in soy sauce. That sort of stuff.”

Me and 16 girls in leotards and tights. You can see why I enjoyed it!

He went on to explain: “It was a great three years. Me and 16 girls in leotards and tights. You can see why I enjoyed it!” Naughty!

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway are great pals (Credit: YouTube)

‘Seeing GMB co-star topless’

Back in 2019 Ben shared how he’d kept a ‘secret’ from his good pal Kate Garraway for years after he copped an eyeful and was left in a “hot sweat”.

He recalled on Good Morning Britain at the time about the incident: “It took me 20 years to get over it!”

Ben set the scene: “We were working together and lived round the corner from one another. We literally were neighbours. I’d invited myself over for a cup of tea. I was cycling everywhere at the time and her kitchen was in her basement.”

Meanwhile, he continued with his anecdote: “I was chaining my bike up and it was lunchtime. So Kate had obviously gone home and had a sleep. And then suddenly someone walked into the kitchen and I looked up and it was Kate. And she was topless. I stopped and I was just transfixed.”

Co-presenter Kate chipped in with: “Paralysed like a cobra.” To which Ben replied: “I didn’t want to move because she would notice me and that would be really embarrassing.” Oops!

Ben Shephard in a kilt… crikey! (Credit: ITV)

‘Flashing his todger’ on air

In November 2019, a tabloid report claimed Ben accidentally “flashed his todger” on Good Morning Britain.

The moment was said to have come during Lorraine Kelly’s 60th birthday celebrations.

Ben was wearing a kilt – and at one point guest Ade Edmondson noted: “That’s riding up rather high isn’t it?”

However, it is claimed there a sighting of more than his hairy legs, with Ben admitting to wearing the Scottish attire in the traditional way without underwear.

“I would only wear it in the authentic way,” Ben said. To which Ade replied: “And I can confirm that!”

‘Naked life drawing class disrespect’

Meanwhile, one time on Good Morning Britain in 2022, Ben came under fire from viewers after he, in their view, didn’t afford enough respect to a nude drawing class.

A naked model posed for a life drawing class in the studio – and Ben was judged to have made ‘smutty’ remarks by some observers on social media.

Hasn’t been afraid to whip his clothes off himself though, has he?

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars is on ITV1 on Saturday August 2 at 4pm.

