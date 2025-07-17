Blow for Ben Shephard amid ITV bloodbath as The Summit reality show ‘postponed’

ITV has reportedly ‘postponed’ reality series The Summit hosted by Ben Shephard.

This Morning host Ben, 50, shared with fans last December how he’d had “such an incredible time” making the show in New Zealand.

The dynamic programme involves 14 strangers tackle climbing a mountain Down Under, and competing for a share of a cool £200,000 prize. However, despite expectations The Summit might make air in 2025, reports claim transmission may have been pushed back beyond this year.

The Summit is not expected to be on the box this year, going by reports (Credit: ITV)

When will Ben Shephard show The Summit be on ITV?

According to The Sun via TVZone, The Summit may be scheduled for a launch date in 2026.

ED! has approached ITV for comment.

The reports come amid a reportedly tumultuous time behind the scenes, with huge changes expected to be incoming across ITV Daytime programming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

What is The Summit about?

According to reports, contestants have two weeks to reach the summit of a mountain on New Zealand’s south island. With an equal share of the prize winnings in their backpacks, competitors will navigate treacherous terrain and challenges set by a mysterious Mountain’s Keeper to make it to the peak.

Strategic thinking will be as important as physical strength, however, with cast members eliminating one another.

Ben has previously hyped The Summit: “This series really has got it all. The contestants are going to be tested in every possible way as they try and take on the mountain. They’ll need a serious amount of grit, determination and strategy if they want to reach The Summit.”

He added: “Most people know how much I love exercise and adventure. But this is taking it to another level. I’ll be donning my mountain gear to check in with them as they battle up the mountain and do their best to combat the demands of the ominous Mountain’s Keeper.”

Tipping Point’s Ben previously hinted it could be ‘a while’ before viewers might see The Summit (Credit: ITV)

‘I cannot wait for you guys to see it’

Also addressing fans in late 2024 as he shared a carousel of pics and videos on Instagram from filming The Summit, Ben was in raptures over what viewers would see. But he also hinted it could be “a while” before viewers would get to see it.

“Well that was a whirlwind month in New Zealand,” he said at the time.

“It reminded me of how much I bloody love the country ever since I first visited when I was 19. All these years later it’s still so inspiring and jaw dropping in equal measure.”

Ben continued: “We had such an incredible time making The Summit for ITV. I cannot wait for you guys to see it, although it won’t be for a while!”

Read more: This Morning host Ben Shephard divides viewers as he’s accused of ‘superficial’ behaviour

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.