This Morning star Ben Shephard shows off buff body in topless thirst trap

Ben Shephard has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a topless snap that revealed his impressively toned physique, and his This Morning co-stars couldn’t help but chime in.

The 50-year-old presenter took part in the gruelling Tough Mudder obstacle course over the weekend, joining more than 18,000 participants at the Culden Faw Estate near Henley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

Ben Shephard posts shirtless photo

In a carousel of Instagram photos, Ben gave fans a glimpse of the action.

One snap showed the This Morning star running shirtless, showing off his toned arms and defined abs.

Other photos featured him at the starting line, climbing the iconic Mudderhorn wall, and bracing himself in an ice bath after completing the course.

Tough Mudder is not your average fun run.

Launched in 2010, the globally renowned event pits participants against adrenaline-pumping obstacles, freezing ice baths, mud-soaked trenches, and even live electric shocks.

Ben took on the challenge as part of his ongoing “Fit at Fifty” journey.

He captioned the post: “We came, we saw, we muddered!!! What a day – thanks to all the amazing team @toughmuddereurope and my crack squad of @samshephardd @mikeykayfilms @ben_c0wn.

“There’s nothing like a Tough Mudder to level the playing field and remind you how much fun you can have running up things, crawling through things, climbing over things and getting electric shocks. We’ll be back for more!!!”

Ben completed the Tough Mudder obstacle course last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

But while Ben was celebrating the accomplishment, fans and followers were fixated on something else.

One follower joked: “4th pic really needs to be the new This Morning uniform. Just saying.”

“Ben, you’re in amazing shape!! Inspirational.” Another gushed.

“Boy looks good. Killing it,” a third fan agreed.

Even This Morning co-star Cat Deeley joined the fun. “And you’ve got the scabs to prove it!” she quipped.

“You’ve still got it, Shep!” Another fan cheered.

“Congratulations! You are looking great too.” This Morning’s resident therapists – Nik and Eva Speakman – chimed in.

Another cheeky comment added: “Coming shirtless as well.”

