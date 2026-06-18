‘Tone deaf post’: Amanda Holden slammed by fans for ‘showing off her wealth’

Amanda Holden has sparked backlash after fans accused her of ‘showing off her wealth’ ahead of England’s first World Cup game.

On Wednesday (June 17) England went up against Croatia for the FIFA World Cup – and ended up winning.

And like thousands of other Brits, Amanda was keen to watch the much-anticipated match. However, the telly star has since been slammed for sharing a “tone deaf post” ahead of the game.

Amanda watched the footy in style (Credit: InstagramStory)

Amanda Holden on ‘one of best things that ever happened’

On Wednesday (June 17) Amanda took to her Instagram and shared a video of her inside a Lexus kitted out with England flags.

Wearing a football kit, Amanda told her fans: “I’m never going to miss a game because I’ve got a telly in the back of my Lexus. How lucky am I?!”

The camera then panned to show the TV which was playing a football game. Off-camera, Amanda quipped: “And relax!”

She captioned the post: “Never gonna miss a match whilst I’ve got this bloody lovely car @lexusuk – chose to have two seats as they can turn into a flatbed for snoozing! I’ve got a TELLY and a fridge! (You can imagine what’s in there [champagne bottle emoji]).

“With the amount of travelling I do for work -it’s utterly perfect – it feels like first class on British Airways this is not an #ad but I saw this car because my good friend @SimonCowell had bought one and I was jealous!

“So I asked for one in exactly the same specifications! You can imagine his reaction! It was one of the best things that ever happened to me!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda slammed by fans

Amanda’s post got plenty of fans talking in the comments section. With some slamming the presenter for ‘showing off her wealth’.

“Look at me I’m rich,” said one disgruntled social media user. Another chimed in: “Must be nice to have money.” A third penned: “Showing off your wealth isn’t funny.”

Someone else declared: “Tone deaf post.”

A fifth said: “Oh, how the other half live eh (yeah I’m watching this with jealousy, which is a negative trait for me to have)

“But lucky you if I had the money to live like this I certainly wouldn’t be open about it as someone out there has a goal to destroy your happiness.”

Meanwhile earlier on in the day, Amanda set pulses racing after she posed in a football kit and heels.

Amanda looked sensational in a white kit, including teeny shorts that effortlessly showed off her endless, toned legs. She teamed the look with a pair of white heels.

In one photo shared to Instagram, Amanda got down on one knee to pose, with a football shoved under her shirt.

Smouldering to the camera, she rocked a full face of glam and wore her honey blonde locks in a straight and sleek style.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden ‘wows’ in risqué see-through dress for final

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