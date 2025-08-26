Inside Amanda Holden’s star-studded Mexican Fiesta at her £7m home – controversial guest; star pushed into pool; tequila piñatas

TV star Amanda Holden threw a huge Mexican Fiesta to celebrate completing renovation work on her £7m house – and she went all out.

Over the weekend, the Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed she’d finished her home makeover and wanted to celebrate. And what better way than a Mexican Fiesta party?

There were celebrity guests – including a VERY controversial star – funny pranks and taco and churros vans. So let’s have a deeper look at her huge garden bash.

John Torode was at the party with wife Lisa Faulkner (Credit: Instagram)

Celebrity guests… including controversial star

There were many famous faces who made an appearance at Amanda Holden’s house party.

Alan Carr, Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Sam Faiers and Bruno Tonioli all attended. Of course, her husband Chris Hughes and daughters Hollie and Lexie also attended – and looked gorgeous!

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford was also in attendance, and she has already taken to social media to reveal how hungover she is.

But it was MasterChef’s axed John Torode’s appearance which was the most unexpected. John’s wife Lisa Faulkner is a long-time pal of Amanda’s and so the pair made an appearance at her party. They even teased they were off to the party on Instagram.

They shared a photo that showed themselves dressed in matching white outfits. John penned: “Sunday best and so out with Lisa and wonderful friends.”

Tamzin was pushed into the pool (Credit: Instagram)

Funny pranks

If there’s a pool at a party, it’s safe to assume someone will end up in it by the end of the night. And that was exactly what happened at the Amanda Holden house party – although it wasn’t exactly the celeb’s choice.

Alan Carr was dancing with Amanda and Tamzin Outhwaite when he decided to push Tamzin into the pool – to her surprise.

Even though she appeared absolutely soaked, Tamzin seemed to take in her stride as she was pulled out of the pool by one of the other guests.

Incredible outfits

Keeping very much with the theme of the party, Amanda’s outfit did not disappoint.

The radio star wowed in a very colourful floral mini dress with a huge statement headpiece. She completed her iconic look with red heels.

All of the guests also kept in theme as wore dresses, with some wearing hats to match.

Amanda’s face was on the decorations (Credit: Instagram)

Food vans

Not missing anything, Amanda Holden made sure that the food and drinks served at the house party kept up with the Mexican theme.

The alcohol seemed to be in constant flow, and the garden was full of sunbeds.

But when guests wanted some food, there was a taco van and a churros van. So they really had the best of everything.

There was live music (Credit: Instagram)

Music guests, decorations and tequila piñata

Instead of a typical DJ at a house party, Amanda Holden opted to have a Mariachi band.

The band seemed to be playing a lot and guests were appearing to have so much fun.

And not missing the finer details, Amanda had confetti and stickers of her and her family’s faces spread around the table. They were right beside the tequila piñatas!

Why did Amanda Holden have a garden party at her house?

Amanda Holden had a garden party at her house to celebrate the end of her renovations.

The party was thrown by her and her family at their lavish Surrey house to mark the end of her garden renovations.

The family moved into their house in late 2023. But in May this year, Amanda revealed her garden was getting a makeover. The design upgrade began at the start of summer. And a few months later, it’s finally finished. Now if that isn’t worthy of a showbiz party, we don’t know what is!

