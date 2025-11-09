Alfie Boe on taking psychedelic drug after breakdown of 16-year marriage: ‘I was in a difficult place’

Alfie Boe previously opened up about taking a psychedelic drug following his split from his wife Sarah.

Singer Alfie and Sarah struck up a romance while rehearsing La Bohème in San Francisco. The pair tied the knot in 2004 and were together for 16 years until they split in 2020. The former couple also welcomed two children together during their 16-year marriage.

And in his 2023 memoir, Face the Music, Alfie – who is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (November 9) – detailed dabbling with drugs to cope with depression and loneliness following his split from Sarah.

Alfie Boe on drug taking after split from wife

In his memoir, Face the Music, Alfie spoke about the highs and lows of not just his career but his personal life too. Most notably, his split from Sarah in 2020.

Revealing he was in a “difficult place” Alfie shared he started taking a drug called ayahuasca.

“It (ayahuasca) crossed my path at what I felt was the right time. I was in a difficult place, the loneliness had kicked in, I was trying to find my tool bag of things to help me through my day and get me through life at the time,” Alfie explained.

Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic drug that has hallucinogenic properties. The drug, usually brewed as a tea, is native to the Amazon. Indigenous people are said to take it ceremonially as medicine.

‘I will try anything that helps’

As for how Alfie got introduced to it, he says it was when a friend in the US was hosting an ayahuasca ceremony in his home, in which Alfie attended.

He said: “I thought, well, at this point in time, I will try anything that helps. And I did it. The first time I did it, it was a very positive feelings, a positive result. And then, it has different effects on you, it sort of brings up things that you need to address. Sometimes it can be a hard journey.

“It’s not something I do daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. It’s something that I haven’t done for a very long time. And at the time that I did it, I felt it helped. But it is an alternative medicine that’s not been recognised.”

Alfie’s new romance

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Alfie was photographed enjoying a day out with a female companion, revealed to be 22 years his junior. Despite not speaking out on the reports at the time, the singer confirmed his relationship status earlier this month.

He took to Instagram on November 4 to publicly confirm his relationship with Elizabeth Worthington.

The 52-year-old tenor posted a picture of himself and Elizabeth enjoying dinner at The Savoy in London.

