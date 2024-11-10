Alfie Boe previously opened up about visiting his kids, after his ex-wife moved them halfway across the world.

Singer Alfie is a beloved musical theatre star. Away from the stages though, Alfie – who is on Sunday Brunch today (November 10) – is a proud dad to daughter Grace and son Alfred.

He shares the two children with his ex-wife Sarah. But following their split, Alfie’s children relocated with their mum thousands of miles away…

Alfie Boe and ex-wife Sarah’s split

Alfie and Sarah struck up a romance while rehearsing La Bohème in San Francisco. The pair tied the knot in 2004 and were together for 16 years until they split in 2020.

Alfie announced the news in August of that year, and said that he and Sarah had gone their separate ways, describing the split as “amicable”.

Following their split, Sarah and their two children relocated back to Sarah’s hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alfie on kids living abroad

Writing in The Times in February 2024, Alfie spoke more about his kids living abroad, in particular what they get up to when he’s over there.

“I have a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son who live with their mother in America, and we’ve had some great holidays in California,” Alfie said.

He added: “Their destination of choice is usually Universal Studios in Florida; the last time we visited my daughter insisted on spending a full day in the Hogwarts zone.

“I’m hoping to take them to Manhattan for Christmas shopping and my daughter has already told me that she wants to keep a day aside to visit the Italian clothes shop Brandy Melville there.”

Alfie Boe’s split from wife

During their marriage, Alfie and Sarah were not strangers to moving around the world, including living in the States to be close to Sarah’s family.

In 2018, Alfie revealed the family was heading back to the UK. He told the Telegraph: “We’re moving back to the UK this year and my children – Grace, nine, and Alfred, six – are excited.

“Grace wants a pony, but I’m hoping she settles for a rabbit or a hamster. The move will make touring a lot more convenient because it won’t be so far to travel.

“I’ll be able to bring the family with me more. The kids are great travellers now they’re older.”

