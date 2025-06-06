Alfie Boe pictured on date with ’new girlfriend’ following split from wife of 16 years: ‘In their own little bubble’

Alfie Boe reportedly has a “strong connection” with his ‘new girlfriend’, five years after he split from his ex-wife.

The singing legend, 51, announced in 2020 that he and his wife Sarah had split. Alfie and Sarah tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed two children together during their 16-year marriage.

But now, five years on, it seems that Alfie has moved on after he was seen out and about with a female companion.

Alfie split from his wife in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alfie Boe ‘moves on’ five years after split from wife

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Alfie and his new flame were seen holding hands while out about in London.

The alleged new couple grabbed some lunch at an Italian restaurant, La Brasseria Milanese, on Wednesday (June 4).

Alfie – who looked smitten – kept his outfit casual for their outing, rocking a t-shirt and jeans and a suede jacket. His companion also opted for a casual look, including a grey cardigan.

Later on, to shield the mystery woman from the cold, singer Alfie Boe gave her his jacket as they tucked into their food outside.

And according to a body language expert, Alfie and his female friend are in their “own little bubble”.

Alfie was snapped with a mystery woman (Credit: BBC)

Alfie and ‘new girlfriend’ have a ‘deep rapport’

Speaking on behalf of Fruity King, body language expert Darren Stanton exclusively told ED! that the photos of the ‘new couple’ showed they have a “strong connection”.

He told us: “There’s a couple of key gestures that prove to me the pair share a deep rapport and mutual trust.

“Firstly, both of their postures are matching and mirroring. In some of the shots, Alfie is leaning in towards her, which she seems to be reciprocating. This is a good way of establishing a deep rapport between two people.”

The expert also pointed out Alfie and the women’s eye contact in the snaps. He claimed that there “appears to be an element of eye gazing”.

He added: “You can see their pupils are dilated when you zoom into the photo, which denotes a change in emotion. They appear to be in their own little bubble. The fact they’re also holding hands and not afraid to show some elements of PDA could also prove that this is a strong connection.”

Darren also pointed out that usually, Alfie – who is said to have dated Hannah Waddingham – “appears to have an introverted personality”.

However, according to the expert, the photos of him and his new ‘girlfriend’ show something different.

“From these pictures, it’s clear he isn’t afraid to be seen. And it’s possible the pair have reached a point where they’re happy to show it to the world,” he said.

Alfie and Sarah announced their split in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Alfie Boe in sign of ‘mutual affection’ following split from his wife

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power Games, body language expert Judi James also told ED!: “The clasped hands as they walk along the street would be a very public declaration of a close relationship and a desire to present as a couple. Their fingers are meshed, suggesting a desire for closeness and both sets of fingers are curled into the clasp, which hints at mutual affection.

“But there is also the intense and at times subliminal mirroring here that implies like-minded bonding. The pair have dressed in matching outfits, right down to the trainers. Dressing alike suggests a desire to be close to the other person and to ‘twin’, to achieve a compatible ‘fit’.

“Their body language is also mirrored in these photos. Wearing the same clothes or matching outfits can suggest a conscious desire to ‘match’ with the other person, but synchronised body language like this tends to be a more subliminal trait which suggests a deeper compatibility.

“The jacket switch is also a hint of intimacy,” said Judi. “Giving someone your jacket to wear is primarily a very gallant, romantic gesture but wearing someone else’s jacket can be a more intimate experience as it surrounds the wearer with the body warmth, smell and other sensations of the wearer.”

Singer Alfie is now thought to have a new girlfriend (Credit: YouTube)

‘Cooler and more confident than Alfie’

Judi then added: “One of the core signals of either affection or admiration here though comes from Alfie’s change in facial expression as he looks at the woman across the table. His features seem to soften, making his expression as he gazes at her a unique one. His eye-gaze looks intense, and his eye-crinkling seems to signal approval and even affection as she speaks and he listens. Whoever she is, he seems to enjoy her company.

“He also seems to perform some rather awkward-looking rituals like the shoe or ankle-touching, which suggests he is feeling coy or more youthful here. The gesture suggests shyness, which can possibly be a signal of early affection.

“This mystery woman’s body language makes her look calmer, cooler and even more confident than Alfie. Her face-gazing suggests she is paying Alfie full attention, but her body language doesn’t suggest any flirting. If it weren’t for the hand-holding, her body language might just suggest a business lunch.”

ED! has contacted Alfie’s representatives for comment.

