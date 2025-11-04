Alfie Boe has gone Instagram official with his 29-year-old girlfriend and shared the first photograph of them together.

The singer, 52, has confirmed his new relationship following his split from wife Sarah in 2020. Alfie and Sarah tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed two children together during their 16-year marriage.

Earlier this year, Alfie was photographed enjoying a day out with a female companion, revealed to be 22 years his junior. Despite not speaking out on the reports at the time, the singer has now confirmed his relationship status.

Alfie and wife Sarah announced their split in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Alfie goes public with new girlfriend

Singer Alfie Boe looked smitten with his new partner in a loved-up photograph. He took to Instagram on November 4 to publicly confirm his relationship with Elizabeth Worthington.

The 52-year-old tenor posted a picture of himself and Elizabeth enjoying dinner at The Savoy in London. He explained the snap had been taken before he headed to Shanghai, where he has been performing in recent days.

“Date night at the Savoy with @elizabethwortho Pre haircut before heading out to Shanghai. Miss you x,” Alfie captioned the post.

‘She’s a lucky lady’

Fans flocked to comment on the photo of the couple, which marked their first shared on social media.

“So pleased for you Alfie you deserve some happiness and You make a lovely couple. Good luck in Shanghai,” one fan commented.

Another said: “Wishing you health and happiness,” and a third branded Elizabeth a “lucky lady”.

Who is Alfie’s new girlfriend?

Alfie is in a relationship with 29-year-old Elizabeth Worthington. She hails from Warrington and works as a business development manager for a used car auction firm, based in Hampshire.

Elizabeth’s identity was unveiled in July, after she was photographed enjoying a lunch date with Alfie in early June.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Alfie and Elizabeth could be seen holding hands while out about in London. The new couple grabbed some lunch at an Italian restaurant, La Brasseria Milanese, during the outing.

At the time of writing, Elizabeth’s Instagram account remains on private and she has not publicly spoken about her relationship with Alfie.

