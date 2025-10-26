Alfie Boe on the loss of his dad: ‘He didn’t last much longer’

Alfie Boe is known for his esteemed musical career. But behind all the fame is a man who, just like us, has a family.

In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, he opened up about his family life, from his eight siblings to his special relationship with his father.

Given that Alfie’s dad died when the star was just 23 years old, the singer emphasised that the time they spent together is all the more precious — even though, sadly, it was limited.

Alfie is now patron of the Brain Tumour Research charity (Credit: Splash News)

Alfie Boe made a painful admission

“Dad only saw me in the D’Oyly Carte and the Royal College of Music,” he shared.

“He passed away when I was 23, but he was there at my graduation. I remember looking into the audience while I was getting my certificate, and he had fallen fast asleep.”

“We didn’t know, but it was because his brain tumour was affecting him. He didn’t last much longer.”

In the years since, Alfie has become a passionate advocate for brain tumour research: even becoming a patron of the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Alfie still ‘speaks’ to his father

Alfie’s father died of a brain tumour in 1997 (Credit: Splash News)

In July 2024, Alfie launched his own rose in honour of his father, who was a keen gardener. The rose was launched at the Hampton Court Flower Show, as part of a campaign to raise awareness and boost the money invested into brain tumour research.

As quoted by WalesOnline, Alfie, who has had mental health struggles in the past, said at the unveiling: “When anybody goes through ups and downs in life, we all turn to our parents. I do go back to him – I talk to him.

“If I’m going through a bit of a difficult time. If I’m nervous or excited, I will sit down and I’ll chat. He can be there for me if I need him.”

He added: “My dad loved his roses, so it’s really special for me to do this in his memory while helping to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, a charity I am very proud to be a patron of and which is working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

“I didn’t expect it to hit me as hard as it has. I saw my rose next to my dad’s rose. It brought a tear to my eye. I miss him every day. He loved his gardening.”

You can catch Alfie on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (October 26) at 10am on Channel 4 and All4.

Read More: ‘Mystery woman’, 29, linked to Alfie Boe, 51, revealed: ‘She’s got a boyfriend – and he’s not her dad’s age like he is’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!