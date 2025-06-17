Adam Thomas ‘in shock’ as his ‘life completely changes’: ‘It’s time to rebuild’

Adam Thomas has been left “in shock” after he started a new medication that’s finally put an end to his pain.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Adam Thomas, as he and his brothers, Scott and Ryan, launched a brand-new podcast together. As well as that, they also have a family YouTube account where their kids and partners frequently appear.

But on top of that, Adam has struggled with arthritis for the past three years. He has frequently opened up about the pain he is in daily. But it seems that has happily changed for the better of late…

Adam has shared an update with fans (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas on how his life has ‘completely changed’

Following a three-year battle with constant pain, Adam has finally found something that makes him feel better. He took to Instagram this morning (June 17) to share the news with his followers.

Constant pain, constant struggle.

Alongside a picture of him smiling, holding an injection, Adam penned a lengthy caption, full of relief.

He wrote: “These past few weeks, my life completely changed! As some of you may know, I have been battling psoriatic arthritis for the past three years and it has been tough. Constant pain, constant struggle. But today, I can say something I honestly never thought I would. I’m pain free!”

Adam revealed this is the “first time in years” he has “zero pain” in his body. And that’s down to his new biologic injection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

The dad-of-two went on to reveal that while for some people the injection takes a while to work, for him, it was “instant”. And he is “in shock”.

He continued: “I know that this is not a cure and I’m still doing all I can to support my body naturally through food, movement and rest. But this has given me something I haven’t felt in a long time!

“Now it’s time to rebuild, mentally, physically and emotionally. This next chapter is all about prioritising my wellbeing, becoming the happiest, healthiest version of me. And finally enjoying life again.”

Fans react

Fans immediately flooded him with comments, celebrating his new chapter.

One wrote: “Ahh I am buzzing for you with this news Adam!”

Another added: “So pleased you found something that is working for you.”

He was diagnosed in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s arthritis journey

It was back in 2023 that Adam Thomas revealed his arthritis diagnosis to his fans. But since then, he has kept them updated on the pain and struggling he has faced.

He also revealed that one of his biggest fears is that his children, Teddy and Elsie, will inherit it one day.

He previously said: “It is hereditary. That’s what worries me the most. My kids might get this one day. I’m doing everything I can to find a blueprint now, so if it does happen I can pass that on.”

Adam has posted a lot of Instagram Stories over the past few months, describing the “constant battle” he’d been facing. He said a few months ago: “I have suffered enough now! I am really trying to hold myself together, but it’s not easy.”

Back in October 2024, the pain was so bad that Adam revealed he could “barely walk”. He said at the time: “I couldn’t get dressed this morning on my own, I couldn’t drive to work. I mean, I can barely walk and my wrists and fingers feel like they’re broken – that’s no exaggeration!”

Read more: Adam and Ryan Thomas’ fateful trip across the world with their dad just months before his death

Are you glad that Adam Thomas has new arthritis treatment? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!