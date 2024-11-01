Former Strictly star Adam Thomas has shared he is battling severe arthritis pain, leaving him “barely able to walk”.

The actor took to social media to detail the “unbearable” discomfort he is suffering.

Adam Thomas discusses arthritis battle

Adam shared his rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis last year and has now updated fans that he’s dealing with psoriatic arthritis.

This condition is characterised by joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, according to the NHS website.

Alongside a black and white filtered selfie, Adam penned to social media: “The pain is pretty unbearable at the moment; it’s as if my whole body is seizing up!! The pain was bad before, but it’s a lot worse now… how why???

“Now I wish I never came off the methotrexate because I would take that pain to this every day of the week.” [sic]

He continued: “I’ve just started my new medication today, which takes 12 weeks to take effect, and even then, it might not work, so I am not too sure what I can do to ease the pain until then?? I’ve had my steroid injections and it literally lasted a week…Going to check in at the hospital tomorrow to see what pain relief I can get, because I can’t carry on like this!” [sic]

Adam Thomas on his health struggles: ‘I can’t carry on like this’

Discussing his struggles further, he said: “I couldn’t even get dressed this morning on my own, couldn’t drive to work. I mean I can barely walk and my wrists and fingers feel like they’re broken – that’s no exaggeration! I wouldn’t have got out of bed today if it wasn’t for work. It got better throughout the day with a [bleep]load of painkillers! But wow… these last few days have been scary had a little cry to myself today it can just really get on top of you!”

Adam went on to explain why he was sharing his battle, stating: “Am not saying this for a sob story or for sympathy just trying to bring awareness to this disease and what so many others are going through – the good, the bad [and] the ugly … I’m lucky I have a great support system and not many do so to anyone who is going through the same thing and is alone; I see you, I feel you!! It’s going to get better. Don’t give up. If you know anyone who’s suffering, just give them a call and check in.” [sic]

Former Strictly star Adam Thomas thanks fans for support

Adam later took to his stories to thank fans for their outpouring of support.

“Thank you to everyone who has checked in and sent some lovely messages and shared some advice … it doesn’t go unnoticed,” he gushed.

Back in July, Adam disclosed that he is being treated with steroid injections to ease the pain. Adam has said the injections – which he had been taking for two months at the time – “changed my life”.

However, he also explained that he sadly “won’t be cured”.

