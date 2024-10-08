Soap star Adam Thomas is reportedly being investigated after his former restaurant went bust, allegedly owing creditors a whopping £300,000.

Adam – who starred on Strictly Come Dancing last year – opened eatery The Spinn in Manchester in 2019.

The business stood for three years but closed its doors for good in 2022.

A report has been compiled by accountants liquidating the business, with creditors not expected to receive money from the venture.

Former Emmerdale star Adam set up the business with friend Scott Graham and later resigned as a director.

But his dealings have still formed a part of the probe by liquidators.

Adam took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Report into Adam Thomas business conduct

According to The Sun, the report reads: “We have corresponded with the director, ex director and creditors, carried out our initial SIP2 investigations and submitted our directors’ conduct report to the Department for Business and Trade within three months of our appointment.

“We have also carried out work which is statutory in its nature and whilst this work might not bring any financial benefit to creditors, it is required on every case.”

It continues that the investigation “may not necessarily bring any financial benefit to creditors”.

The report has now been submitted to the Company to the Department for Business and Trade.

It continues: “We made an initial assessment of whether there could be any matters that might lead to recoveries for the estate and what further investigations may be appropriate.

“This assessment took into account any information provided by creditors.

“Our investigations have not revealed any issues requiring further report or any further potential recoveries which could be pursued for the benefit of creditors.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Adam for comment on this story.

Adam previously spoke on the closure of the restaurant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam’s comments on The Spinn closing

Adam said at the time of the business closing: “Unfortunately we have decided to close The Spinn.

“We did what we had to do with The Spinn and we learnt so much building our first venture and more importantly we had an absolute blast.

“But after 3 years we felt the time was right for us to move on. We are now focusing on the next chapter of The Spinn.”

He has since opened a bar, The Spinn Off, located in Stockport and launched a range of hot sauces named Oh My Glaze.

Are you a fan of Adam? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.