Wynne Evans warned of Strictly ‘downfall’ and ‘future consequences’ after being saved in dance-off

Wynne Evans’ Strictly journey looked as if it faced coming to an end on Sunday. He went head-to-head with fellow competitor Shayne Ward and partner Nancy Xu in a dramatic dance-off.

But Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas saved the opera singer’s bacon, using her position to swing the panel’s vote in favour of Wynne and his partner, Katya Jones.

Fans of the show were quick to point out Nancy’s alleged “death stare” following the surprise result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Wynne Evans on Strictly

Fans were left stunned over the result. Wynne took to Instagram yesterday to address it, writing that being in the dance-off was “never going to be easy”.

“I am so thankful for every week I get to take to the floor and be a part of the BBC Strictly family,” he added. “The hardest part of being in the dance-off is going up against people you’ve become friends with. We’ll miss you, Shayne Ward!”

Shayne Ward is leaving Strictly after a dance-off with Wynne Evans. Source: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube

Wynne warned over Strictly

While waiting for the results to come in, Wynne stood with his hands behind his back.

A casual observer might shrug this off, but it’s worth reading into, according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

According to the Express, on behalf of Betfair Slots, Darren said Wynne’s posture “comes across as the couple feeling distanced and emotionally separated”.

Katya and Wynne narrowly avoided elimination on this weekend’s episode of Strictly (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

Strictly results

His interpretation is that Wynne is “suppressing his feelings,” adding that “he doesn’t want to show any ounce of vulnerability”.

Of course, it’s possible to read too much into people’s body language, especially when the cameras are rolling. However, Darren believes that Wynne’s posture gives something away.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

“While he has been saved, this could be one of his downfalls and lead to future consequences,” he told the paper. “For couples to go a long way in the competition, they need to accept their flaws and mistakes to build on their strengths.”

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu are the latest couple to leave series 22 of Strictly Come Dancing. It was a close call, and not everyone is best pleased with the result.

One irate viewer of the show took to X to call it a “travesty”, adding it was “clear” that Shayne was the better dancer.

But the crowd are far from unanimous. One celebrated the result, saying Wynne deserved his win – or, deserved to avoid the loss. They reckoned he was “much better on the night”.

Read more: Pete Wicks shares heartbreaking message after Strictly performance as he’s tipped to leave this weekend

How did you feel about Shayne going home? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.