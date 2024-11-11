Star of Strictly Pete Wicks is predicted to leave the competition next week after issuing a heartbreaking message after last weekend’s performance.

On Saturday (November 9), Pete and his dance partner Jowita Przystal performed a couple’s choice to Nicotine Dolls’ The Best. Impressing the panel, they received a score of 36 out of 40. Head judge Shirley Ballas awarded Pete his first 10 of the series.

Making it through the competition another week, Pete and Jowita are heading to Blackpool this weekend.

Pete received his first score of 10 from Shirley last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Pete Wicks said his performance was about ‘getting to Blackpool’

Pete’s Strictly performance last weekend was dedicated to his late nan, who he refers to as his “best friend”. The reality star appeared emotional following the dance and took to Instagram to express how much it meant for him to perform in honour of her.

“I don’t know what to say… I ain’t always very good at talking about emotions but I wanted to thank every single one of you that voted last night or just resonated with our dance. We all lose people we love, it’s life… but someone once told me ‘don’t let the death of someone be the death of you’ and it’s stuck in my head,” he wrote.

“My nan was my best friend and she would have loved watching me try and dance every Saturday night. This was just my way of sharing this experience with her. It wasn’t about the show or getting to Blackpool, it was just a thank you to my mum and my nan. I’m humbled by all of your kind words and support.”

Pete insisted that next week will be “for Jowita”. He continued: “She has given me so much over the past couple of months and I know how important it is for her to be able to dance again in Blackpool. I am beyond grateful to Jowita and Arduino for helping me through the last week.”

Ahead of this weekend’s performance, Pete stated his performance is “gonna be all about the fun”.

Strictly odds

While the public have been saving Pete week by week, it appears he isn’t a favourite to win the show. In fact, he is predicted to be the next to be eliminated, according to supercomputer from FruitySlots.com.

Bookies predict Pete will be the next celebrity sent home (Credit: BBC)

At the moment, the former TOWIE star is only tipped with a win with a small percentage of 6.1 percent.

Currently, former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri is a favourite to win at 23.9 percent. Meanwhile, actress Sarah Hadland is second place with 14.3 percent.

Strictly Come Dancing will air live from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom next Saturday (November 16) at 6.45pm on BBC1.

