Strictly pro Nancy Xu didn’t look happy over being voted off with Shayne Ward, fans have claimed.

The glitzy BBC One show was back on screens at the weekend- and it’s fair to say the famous faces brought their moves to the dance floor. But for Shayne and Nancy, they became the latest Strictly couple to get the boot.

And fans are certain Nancy was not too impressed with the result…

Shayne and Nancy were voted off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu eliminated from show

On Saturday night (November 9) Shayne and Nancy performed a rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper – which bagged 30 points.

However, they ended up the dance-off on Sunday night (November 10) and faced Wynne Evans and Katya Jones. After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Shayne and Nancy, as did Motsi Mabuse. However, Anton Du Beke chose to save Wynne and Katya. As head judge, Shirley Ballas had the casting vote and she decided to save Wynne and Katya.

Fans claimed Nancy was ‘angry’ over the result (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans spot ‘angry’ Nancy

However, fans are convinced that they spotted Nancy was “raging” after the surprise result as she and Shayne spoke to co-host Tess Daly.

I am sure Nancy was death staring Shirley.

On X, one said: “I’m obsessed with angry Nancy staring Shirley and Anton down. Yes, Shayne had been in the dance-off 3 times out of 7, but it should be about saving the best dancers. There was no contest between him and Wynne #strictly.”

Someone else penned: “Nancy is raging and I don’t blame her.” A third wrote: “Nancy gives a stare that the majority of people watching Strictly Come Dancing gave all at the same time when seeing the judges scores.”

Another chimed in: “I am sure Nancy was death staring Shirley at the end there…”

Nancy ‘adored’ working with Shayne

Talking about working with Shayne on Strictly, Nancy said: “I’m beyond proud of this dance partnership. Shayne from week one until this point, every second you put your feet on the dancefloor you improved yourself.

“You’re a deep thinker, you always doubt yourself, you never believed yourself, but I never ever questioned you. When I watch you, I feel proud because I’ve turned someone who has never ever danced in their life into an amazing dancer. You should believe in yourself. I adored this partnership.”

