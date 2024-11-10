Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu have become the latest pair to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

In Sunday night’s dance-off (November 10), Shayne and Nancy faced Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.

But in the end, after divided votes, Shirley Ballas decided to save Wynne and Katya.

Shayne and Nancy were in the dance-off with Katya and Wynne (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu leave Strictly

Both couples performed their routines again. Shayne and Nancy performed their rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper.

Then, Wynne and Katya performed their American Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Shayne and Nancy, as did Motsi Mabuse.

However, Anton Du Beke chose to save Wynne and Katya. As head judge, Shirley Ballas had the casting vote and she decided to save Wynne and Katya.

Shayne and Nancy left Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly results

This meant Coronation Street star Shayne and Nancy were sent home.

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Shayne said: “I just want to say, you guys up there [the other contestants in the Clauditorium] are a dream. Every single day, coming in here and seeing you guys you helped me so much. I want to say thank you to the audience as well, for always being amazing for us all. This has been, honestly, one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Meanwhile, he added: “I’m proud that I made it to eight weeks as a novice dancer. A massive thank you goes to this incredible human right next to me [Nancy], who has put so much fire in me and made me believe that I can actually achieve more if I let myself go.

“I’m sorry it didn’t work out to the end, but I’m super proud that I got to meet you [to Nancy] and dance with you, so thank you.”

Fans were sad to see Shayne and Nancy go (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nancy added: “I’m beyond proud of this dance partnership. Shayne from week one until this point, every second you put your feet on the dancefloor you improved yourself. You’re a deep thinker, you always doubt yourself, you never believed yourself, but I never ever questioned you. When I watch you, I feel proud because I’ve turned someone who has never ever danced in their life into an amazing dancer. You should believe in yourself. I adored this partnership.”

Fans shared their thoughts on the elimination.

One person said on X: “I don’t understand Shayne is so much better than Wynne!!!”

Another wrote: “The idea that Shirley’s vote saves someone is stupid should go to viewers vote.”

Someone else added: “Controversial result! Wynne should have gone.”

However, another wrote: “The Wynne haters are going to be mad about this, but I agree with the result.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly star Nancy Xu supported by Shayne Ward and viewers as she fights back tears on It Takes Two

What did you think of the result? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.