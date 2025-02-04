Viewers watching Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea have hit out at the BBC for continuing to air the series – despite Wynne Evans’ ongoing Strictly scandal.

Welsh star Wynne has been in the headlines in the past few weeks after he was caught making a sexual joke about his co-stars Janette Manrara and Jamie Borthwick last month.

Following backlash, Wynne exited the current Strictly tour. He also released a statement expressing his remorse, and revealed he was stepping back from the spotlight.

However, despite the controversy, Wynne’s BBC travel show remains unaffected as the second episode aired on Monday (February 3).

Wynne’s TV show aired another episode last night (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans’ TV show All at Sea continues to air

Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea premiered last month on BBC One. The new travel show follows Wynne and Joanna Page as they embark on a sailing adventure along the Welsh coastline.

And on Monday its second episode aired – but fans were not happy.

During the second instalment, Wynne and Joanna continued their sailing adventure – stopping off at Porthcawl to meet three Elvis tribute performers.

The pair also enjoyed a trip to Aberavon Beach, before they headed to Joanna’s home city of Swansea.

Viewers have been left unimpressed (Credit: BBC)

All at Sea viewers fume ‘this should stop’

However, viewers watching at home were not impressed that the show is still airing – despite Wynne’s current scandal.

Sickening bad taste, BBC. Get this program off the air.

Sharing their thoughts on X, one person fumed: “Why is BBC still allowing the programme with Wynne Evans and Joanna Page to go ahead? This should stop.”

Someone else added: “The @BBC knows no bounds when it comes to gaffs. Tonight it’s @Wynne__Evans served up for our 8pm viewing delight. Priceless.”

A third also chimed in: “Sickening bad taste, BBC. Get this program off the air.” Another then wrote: “Bit surprised they haven’t replaced disgraced #WynneEvans with something else.”

Strictly star Wynne Evans on scandal

Wynne’s inappropriate remark, which was caught on video, took place during the Strictly Live Tour press call in January.

It was also said in earshot of Janette’s husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, and regarded as a threesome.

Announcing his decision to step back shortly after, Wynne said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection,” he then added.

