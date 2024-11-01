Wynne Evans has admitted feeling ‘concern’ over his upcoming Strictly Come Dancing performance with Katya Jones.

The pair will perform a rumba for Icons Week to This is My Life by Shirley Bassey. However, bookies are already predicting he may face the dance-off this weekend.

Appearing in an It Takes Two segment on Wednesday’s show, Wynne shared his worries over the dance.

Wynne Evans on Strictly

Opera singer Wynne said: “Rumba I’m enjoying but I don’t know if I’m doing it right. I’ve got concerns about the hips. The hips, the hips, the hips.”

His pro partner Katya added: “The hips are getting looser. Wynne’s got beautifully shaped long legs so if we can put the legs with the hips, it’ll be perfection.

“Can we get there by Saturday, you never know.”

Strictly odds

It comes as bookies are predicting which couples could face the dreaded dance-off this coming weekend.

According to betideas.com, Wynne is at 9/4 to depart the series this weekend. However, the outright favourite to be eliminated next is former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward with odds placed at 7/4.

In third place is Sam Quek with odds of 4/1 followed by JB Gill at 6/1.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Wynne Evans has certainly been in the Strictly spotlight for the past couple of weeks but we reckon this weekend’s show could be the Welsh singer’s last dance in the series.

“Evans is 9/4 to be the next contestant to leave the programme, putting him only narrowly behind Shayne Ward in the betting.”

Bookies predict Shayne could exit Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

It comes after Wynne expressed some doubt over his Strictly future on Instagram recently.

He told fans: “I’m now the oldest and the fattest, so the fact I’ve made it this far is incredible.

“So just focus on this week and getting through this week and then we’ll see if I’m there next week.”

