Who actually says ‘I do’ in Love Is Blind 2026 as Mike and Emma join three couples who call off their weddings

Love Is Blind 2026 has wrapped in true dramatic fashion, but which couples actually make it down the aisle?

Season 10 began with 36 hopeful singletons. That number quickly narrowed to seven engaged couples who believed they had found The One.

Last week, one pair fell at the final hurdle. Bri McNees and Connor Spies called off their wedding just days before the ceremony.

Love Is Blind viewers can finally find out if Mike said ‘I do’ to Emma (Credit: Netflix)

Bri admitted she was not fully convinced Connor was her forever person.

Jessica Barrett and Chris Fusco also failed to reach the altar.

In one of the biggest talking points of the series, Chris criticised Jessica for not doing pilates every day.

Jessica saw that as a glaring red flag and ended things.

So what happened to the five couples who remained?

With Emma Betsinger and Mike Gibney leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, here is who says I do in the final episode.

** Warning: The following article contains spoilers for episode 12 of Love Is Blind **

Does Emma marry Mike in Love Is Blind?

Emma and Mike appear well suited. Yet one issue refuses to go away.

Throughout the series, Mike repeatedly asks Emma if she wants children. His family also press her about becoming a mum.

For Emma, who was adopted from China with large birthmarks, the decision is not simple.

In a jaw dropping moment, Mike even asks her at the altar if she wants kids. Emma says she is open to it but cannot promise with certainty.

Episode 11 ends with Mike preparing to give his answer. In the finale, he does not go through with it.

He tells Emma: “I do love you. Right now, I’m not ready to say I do. I want kids and I want to know that you definitely 100 per cent want to have a family with me.

“I don’t want to say yes and jump into something and then it change down the road.”

Emma walks back down the aisle alone. Later, they insist they will remain together. All eyes now turn to the reunion.

Things aren’t looking great for Brittany and Devonta (Credit: Netflix)

Do Brittany and Devonta, and Alex and Ashley get married?

Emma and Mike are not the only casualties.

Brittany Wicker and Devonta Anderson also fail to tie the knot. Devonta has often seemed unsure and even asked Brittany to sign a pre-nup!

In the wedding episode, the pair reveal they have cancelled the ceremony days before it was due to take place.

Brittany says: “I’m shocked I’m not actually getting married. My parents know how much I want to be married. But right now, I feel like everything I want isn’t happening now.”

Devonta explains: “I can’t walk into a marriage with self doubt with, Can I love you how you need to be loved? I just can’t do it.”

Brittany still believes they have a future. “We’re still going to be together, we’re still going to be engaged,” she says.

Whether Devonta agrees remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Alex Henderson and Ashley Carpenter do make it to the altar. But the ceremony takes a dramatic turn.

In a moment that stunned guests and viewers alike, Ashley calls out Alex’s red flags and lies before refusing to marry him.

Alex is left standing in silence as she walks away.

Who does get married in Love Is Blind season 10?

It is not all heartbreak.

Fans finally meet Amber Morrison’s daughter Emma, who serves as bridesmaid as Amber marries Jordan Faeth.

Amber and Jordan are now husband and wife (Credit: Netflix)

Despite earlier doubts about Amber having a child, Jordan goes ahead and the pair both say I do. Emma bursts into tears as they become husband and wife.

Victor St. John and Christine Hamilton also make it all the way.

On their wedding day, Christine meets Victor’s mum for the first time and they immediately connect.

Victor is visibly moved when he sees Christine walk down the aisle.

“It felt so easy getting to know you,” he says. “You know more about me than anyone else on the planet, right now.”

Christine describes their love as “calm, easy and passionate”. They both say I do without hesitation.

So while season 10 delivers heartbreak and shock, it also gives two couples their happy ending.

Love Is Blind, episodes 1-12, are available to stream on Netflix now

