Hold up! Love Is Blind’s Bri has called off her wedding to Connor because she has a bad cold

Love Is Blind has delivered another jaw dropping twist as Bri McNees calls off her wedding to Connor Spies and walks away from the experiment.

In the latest batch of Netflix episodes, Bri makes it clear she will not be heading down the aisle with Connor.

And her reasoning will leave viewers stunned.

A heavy head cold appears to play a major part in her decision.

Love Is Blind’s Bri McNees has called off her wedding to Connor Spies (Credit: Netflix)

Bri, 33, delivers the heartbreaking news to 32-year-old Connor, bringing their journey to an abrupt end.

***Warning: spoilers Love Is Blind episodes 10 and 11 ahead***

Love Is Blind’s Bri calls off wedding to Connor

Episodes 10 and 11 have now landed on Netflix and the pressure ramps up for Bri and Connor.

The last time viewers saw them, they were at the drinks and skittles reunion with their fellow engaged couples and former podsters.

During that event, Bri was pursued by Chris Fusco after his split from Jessica Barrett.

Chris made no secret of his interest, even as Connor watched on. But Bri shut him down and stayed loyal to her fiancé.

Comparing himself to Andrew Tate did not do Chris any favours.

Afterwards, Bri reassured Connor that she wanted to continue the experiment with him. At that point, they appeared solid.

However, in episode 11, as the couples prepare for their final dates, Bri drops a bombshell.

She tells Connor she is not ready to say I do.

Bri falls sick with a head cold

When Bri speaks to Connor in their kitchen, it is obvious she is unwell. She is battling a severe head cold and struggles through the conversation.

Surprisingly, her illness seems to shape her thinking about the wedding.

Holding a tissue and sounding congested, Bri says: “You’re not getting the best of me right now because I have just been grinding.

“What’s really sad is that I know I can give so much more.

“When I see my friends and family tell you that you’re not getting the best version of me, and this isn’t me right now, it really hurts.

“That’s really tough to say out loud.”

Connor responds: “It’s a testament to you. So even in maybe your worst version, I’m still obsessed with you.”

Bri tells him: “You really do love me for the good, bad and the ugly.”

Connor agrees and adds: “If this is who you are right now and this is how much I’m obsessed with you, I think once you get back into what you call your normal state, it’s like, I think you’re going to be able to give more love too.”

‘Am I ready to walk down the aisle? No’

Connor insists he feels ready for marriage. Bri does not.

She admits she cannot decide whether he is the “total package” and truly “her person”.

“Even on my darkest days and when I’m feeling the most disgusting, you think I’m the most beautiful person in the world,” she says.

Bri has told Connor she’s not ready to marry him (Credit: Netflix)

“Am I ready to walk down the aisle? No. If I was to go down the aisle today, it would be no for me.”

She adds that she hopes it is “not a no forever”.

Off camera, Connor becomes emotional. He says he believes “love is blind” and describes the experience as “the ride of a lifetime”.

Bri and Connor do not appear in later scenes, including the bachelor and bachelorette parties, confirming their exit from the show.

Love Is Blind, episodes 1-11, are now available to stream on Netflix.

