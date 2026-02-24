Where The Dyers’ Caravan Park is filmed, cost of a caravan at Priory Hill and if Danny Dyer will return for series 2

The Dyers’ Caravan Park lands on Sky One tonight (February 24), with Danny Dyer and daughter Dani swapping red carpets for rubber gloves as they head to Leysdown to try and turn a struggling holiday park into a booming business.

So just how much does it cost to stay at Danny Dyer’s caravan park? What would you pay to buy a static home there? And how much did Danny put into the project himself?

As episodes one and two hit screens, here’s everything you need to know about Kent’s Priory Hill and Nutts Farm holiday parks.

Danny Dyer has invested in the Priory Hill and Nutts Farm caravan parks (Credit: Sky)

Where is Danny Dyer’s caravan park?

Danny Dyer has invested in Priory Hill and Nutts Farm on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent. The island sits off the county’s northern coast in the Thames Estuary, in the district of Swale, about 42 miles from central London.

The caravan parks, once separate sites and now under the same ownership, are based in the village of Leysdown-on-Sea. The seaside spot has a classic British holiday feel with sandy beach, arcades and amusements.

As Danny joked in episode one, the Isle of Sheppey, nine miles long and five miles wide, is also home to three prisons.

Danny also roped daughter Dani in to help at his caravan park (Credit: Sky)

Can I stay at Danny Dyer’s caravan park?

You cannot book a standard holiday stay at Priory Hill or Nutts Farm directly through the website, because the parks are made up of caravans and chalets owned as private holiday homes.

However, if you want a place of your own, you can buy a caravan or chalet on the site. And if you already own a caravan or motorhome, you can book a touring pitch and use the facilities. Camping was also available last summer.

The actor got stuck in while filming the series (Credit: Sky)

How much does a caravan cost at Nutts Farm?

Static caravan prices currently listed on the site start from £12,500 and go up to £51,995.

Annual site fees are charged on top. For 2026, fees begin from £3,984.

How much does a chalet at Priory Hill cost?

Chalets are cheaper, although owners still pay site fees.

The least expensive chalet currently listed costs £5,995, while the most expensive is £26,000. Site fees for chalet owners start at £3,098 a year.

Dani Dyer is dad Danny’s right-hand woman on the series (Credit: Sky)

How much did he invest?

It has not been publicly revealed how much money Danny invested in the parks.

He did, however, put in his own cash after Sky suggested the show, giving him a direct financial interest in turning the parks around and promoting them to fill empty pitches.

Danny said he wanted to invest in the parks to try and bring back the Great British caravan holiday.

How often is Danny Dyer at Priory Hill?

That part remains a mystery.

There is talk the show could return for a second series, so fans heading to the Isle of Sheppey when the parks reopen on February 28 might just spot Danny and daughter Dani – who got married last year – on site.

After he missed opening day last year and took stick for it, chances are he will not make the same mistake twice.

The Dyers’ Caravan Park is on Sky One at 9pm tonight (February 24).

