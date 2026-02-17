Dani Dyer in shock end-of-life admission about dad Danny as heartbreak behind their caravan park show revealed

Dani Dyer has made a startling end-of-life admission about her dad Danny, admitting she’d want to “stuff him” so she could keep him close forever as they team up for their new Sky series, The Dyers’ Caravan Park.

The reality star and her famous dad, Danny Dyer, 48, front six-part show The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which launches next week (February 24).

It follows the pair as they try to revive a struggling holiday park in Leysdown, Kent. But 29-year-old Dani’s emotional confession about their bond will leave fans stunned ahead of the premiere.

Danny and Dani Dyer’s new show, The Dyers’ Caravan Park, starts next week (Credit: Sky)

Dani Dyer’s emotional admission about dad Danny

Dani explained just how close she is to her actor dad when asked about wanting to “stuff him” when he dies. She said: “I really would! He’s just my best mate. I just adore him. Me and my mum have got the most amazing relationship and I’m really close with my dad as well. I don’t know if it’s because they had me so young and I’ve gone through life with them together, but I just adore that man so much.”

She added: “He’s like the naughty boy that I have to rein in a little bit. I always say to him, if he was in my year at school, I would want to be his mate. We just have such a good bond. Obviously, you know, he’s the dad. But we just get on so well.”

Dani also admitted working together doesn’t feel like work, saying they “just always work well together” and know how to be on TV as a duo.

The pair fully embraced the running of the park (Credit: Sky)

Danny Dyer reveals sad reason behind caravan park project

Former EastEnders star Danny has also revealed the touching reason he wanted to help revive Priory Hill caravan park.

The park is run by brothers Jimi and Alex Butcher following the death of their dad Michael in 2019. Danny explained he was moved to help after hearing how Michael had been the “energy of the place”, and that a beloved annual event had stopped after his death.

During filming, Danny hosted a sports day including the Granny Prix and Grandad National. He said: “I wanted to do it my way – add a little bit of humour to it. I couldn’t believe they used to do this annual event and then it just stopped.”

He added there are emotional scenes with the brothers talking about their dad, saying they are “still grieving” and that he was touched when they said he helped bring the park’s spirit back.

Dani said it was clear the pair weren’t naturals (Credit: Sky)

‘We’re just trying our best’

Dani admitted the pair were thrown in at the deep end running the park, saying viewers will see they are “not naturals” at running a business.

But she insisted they gave it their all, explaining they’re simply trying their best while bringing some fun back to the beloved site.

Read more: Dani Dyer on intense trolling over her parenting skills as they’re called into question

The Dyers’ Caravan Park launches on February 24 on Sky and NOW.

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.