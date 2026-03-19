‘What’s the point?!’ ITV viewers furious as Deal or No Deal returns

Deal or No Deal returned to ITV today (March 19) — but if you thought the episode looked familiar, there’s a good reason why…

The second series of Deal Or No Deal came to an end in February. After its finale, Ranvir Singh’s game show Riddiculous took over the slot.

However, today saw Stephen Mulhern back on screens, introducing what was billed as a “new series” of Deal or No Deal.

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Stephen Mulhern returned with what was described as a new series (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal returns to ITV

At the start of the episode, host Stephen Mulhern made a big deal of the show’s “new” elements — including a refreshed set, new contestants and a new Banker.

But it didn’t take long for viewers to realise something wasn’t quite right.

In fact, today’s episode was far from new. ITV had aired a repeat of the very first episode of the rebooted series, which originally aired back in November 2023.

That episode saw contestant Sian walk away with £17,500 after striking a deal with the Banker.

Sian’s game may have looked familiar to viewers — because it was (Credit: ITV)

‘Ofcom, is this allowed?’

Despite Sian’s win, viewers quickly took to social media to complain about the repeat.

“Why so many repeats? Do viewers complain to ITV about these repeats? I’ve never seen a programme show this many. @Ofcom, is this allowed?” one viewer fumed.

Another added: “ITV, FFS — why are you repeating Series 1 of DOND again when you’ve already filmed Series 3?”

A third series of the reboot has already been filmed. However, ITV previously confirmed that it is “too early” to reveal when it will air — suggesting repeats could continue in the meantime.

Tipping Point, The Chase, Lingo and more also repeats

It wasn’t just DOND that left viewers frustrated, though.

As Tipping Point began, fans realised they’d seen those contestants before too — confirming it was also a repeat.

Celebrity Catchphrase, Lingo and The Chase were likewise reruns.

And tomorrow’s ITV1 afternoon schedule won’t offer much relief. Five hours of game shows are set to air — all of them repeats.

“Everything on ITV’s afternoon game shows is a repeat,” one viewer complained. “I thought that was the purpose of ITV Quiz? What’s the point of it?”

Read more: Stephen Mulhern blasted over comment too struggling single mum

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