Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern blasted over comment to emotional single mum Becca

It was Becca’s turn in the hot seat today, taking on The Banker on Deal or No Deal. But host Stephen Mulhern was forced to hand her the tissues before she’d even opened a box.

Becca had a few tears as she explained that she was a single mum to little boy Freddie. She said that the pair had been through tough times and had “struggled” with just one wage coming in.

She then explained that, if she won a decent amount of money, she’d buy a towbar for her car so that she could go on caravan holidays with her little boy. She also said she’d love to visit her brother in Australia.

Becca got emotional when talking about her little boy on the show today (Credit: ITV)

How did Becca do on Deal or No Deal today?

It didn’t start out well. By round three, Becca had already taken out the £50k, £75k and £100k boxes. Still, with the £25k still in play, The Banker called and offered £2,520. Becca told him: “No deal.”

Stephen then said to her: “Now, look, the reality is this, you need to protect from at least the £5,000 down. You’ve got to. You’ve got to get back into the blues.”

Stephen urged Becca to ‘protect’ the top three reds (Credit: ITV)

Viewers wade in

Those watching the show at home, though, all had the same question: In a game of chance, just how is she meant to do that?

“How can she protect them Stephen?” asked one. “I’d lose my [bleep] if I was having a terrible round and Stephen told me I needed to protect the £25k, when it’s a game of total chance,” said a second.

“When Stephen says ‘protect’ the high figure or ‘don’t show us the blah blah’ how can she when she hasn’t a [bleep]ing clue where it is?!” another posted.

Becca said it had been tough parenting son Freddie as a single mum (Credit: ITV)

How much did Becca end up with?

The game got progressively worse after Becca took out the highest red she had left, the £25k.

With 50p, £5, £10, £5k and £7.5k left on the board, The Banker made his next offer. £1,480.

She told him: “Thank you Mr Banker, that will get my towbar. Deal.”

Stephen then made her play on to see how she would’ve done. The £10 was opened next. Then, Becca opened £5. The Banker’s offer went up to £2,650. She then opened the box containing £50p. The Banker called again and said his offer would’ve been £6,110.

“I just want to put you out of your misery,” said Stephen, opening the box on the table in front of Becca. He revealed that if she would’ve stuck it out to the end, she’d have gone home with £5,000.

Deal or No Deal is on ITV1 at 4pm weekdays.

