Identity of Deal or No Deal banker revealed as Coronation Street star

The long-running mystery of the Deal or No Deal banker has finally been cracked, at least for the original Noel Edmonds version on Channel 4.

For years, fans speculated over the identity of the shadowy figure who dialled up Noel to negotiate nail-biting offers with contestants.

But thanks to Pointless star Richard Osman, we now know the secret: the banker was actually producer Glenn Hugill.

The banker for the original Deal or No Deal was revealed to be producer Glenn Hugill (Credit: Channel 4)

Banker’s identity is revealed

Richard let the information slip during an interview with Metro’s 60 Seconds in 2015.

The author and presenter casually referred to Glenn as “the banker on Deal Or No Deal” while discussing their collaboration on the quiz show Two Tribes.

“It was an idea that Glenn Hugill, the Banker on Deal or No Deal, and I had been thinking about for a long time,” Richard said at the time.

For those wondering why Glenn’s name might sound familiar, it’s because he also had a stint on Coronation Street back in the 1990s.

The former actor played policeman Alan McKenna, the boyfriend of hairdresser Fiona Middleton. He also served as Deal or No Deal’s executive producer.

The producer maintained his anonymity throughout the series’ run from 2005 to 2016, adding to the Banker’s mystique.

While fans had often joked that the banker could be someone famous, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger or even Mr Blobby, the reality feels a bit less glamorous.

Richard’s reveal finally lifts the lid on a closely guarded TV secret. However, the mystery of who the banker is on ITV’s new Stephen Mulhern-fronted version of Deal or No Deal remains unsolved.

The original Deal or No Deal first aired on Channel 4 in 2005 and ran until 2016.

Stephen Mulhern admitted that he does not know the identity of the new banker (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal reboot

In 2023, Deal or No Deal was revived on ITV with Stephen Mulhern as the new host.

Despite the format’s return, the identity of the current Banker remains a closely guarded secret.

Stephen himself has stated that he does not know who the Banker is, preserving the show’s tradition of secrecy.

He has mentioned that the Banker’s voice is male and that he receives instructions during the show, but beyond that, details are scarce.

“I don’t know who the Banker is. So I wouldn’t be able to recognise who it was. He could walk past me at any point,” Stephen admitted. “Supposedly, he goes into the hotel and listens to the contestants and what they’re up to. So when he comes on the phone to me, I’ve got to repeat what he says. He takes no prisoners.”

The revival has introduced some changes. These include a new studio at Dock10 in Salford and a reduced top prize of £100,000, down from the original £250,000.

Deal or No Deal celebrity special is on ITV1 today (May 26) at 4pm.

