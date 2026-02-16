Deal or No Deal disappointment as Stephen Mulhern game show replaced by Tipping Point

Deal or No Deal viewers settling down to watch Stephen Mulhern on ITV1 at 4pm today (February 16) may have been left puzzled when the show failed to appear in the listings.

When he signed off on Friday’s show (February 13), Stephen wrapped up in his usual way, telling fans he would see them soon. Many took that to mean the run would continue today, but that was not the case.

Deal or No Deal replaced today

The reboot returned early in the New Year with a batch of new episodes. As a result, viewers assumed Stephen was back with a full series. In reality, ITV was airing the remaining instalments from the end of season two.

That meant there were only 30 episodes left rather than the usual 60. Those final shows finished airing last week, bringing the current run to a close and forcing a change to today’s afternoon schedule.

Tipping Point replaces Stephen Mulhern on ITV

In its place, hot on the heels of his appearance on The Masked Singer, Ben Shephard is on with Tipping Point. However, it is not a brand-new episode, with the instalment airing today first broadcast back in 2024.

Stephen confirmed ‘it is coming back’

Fans should not worry about the future of Deal or No Deal, though. ITV has already commissioned a third series, even though an air date has yet to be announced.

Stephen previously reassured viewers online, writing: “Don’t worry: It is coming back! The Banker’s just gone off on holiday. Again. One of his cruises, I’d imagine, tormenting strangers over the buffet. I’ll let you know when the new series is about to start so you don’t miss a single dramatic moment!”

Viewers were quick to respond with excitement about the show’s return, with many asking how they can apply to be on it and challenge The Banker.

Sadly, however, applications are closed. But season 1 and 2 episodes remain available to stream on ITVX.

Tipping Point airs weekdays on ITV1 at 4pm.

