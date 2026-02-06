Deal or No Deal blunder as mum-of-three Jade throws away £10k payday after brutal Banker twist

Deal or No Deal today saw player Jade take on the ruthless Banker – but the mum of three ended up walking away thousands of pounds worse off after a heartbreaking late twist.

Jade’s game (Thursday, February 6) started brightly enough. But once the £100k was wiped out early by someone in the wings, the mood in the studio shifted – and things soon began to unravel.

During her time in the hot seat, Jade revealed she was playing with lucky numbers chosen by one of her three children. She also shared that she works for a children’s cancer charity, with her mum cheering her on from the audience.

Viewers at home were firmly in her corner. But as the final rounds approached, Jade’s luck deserted her at the worst possible moment.

Deal or No Deal today – Jade takes on The Banker

With just 50p, £1, £10, £10k and £25k left on the board, the Banker swooped in with an offer of £4,985.

After a tense pause — and a chat with her mum in the audience — Jade decided to sell her box and deal.

It seemed sensible at the time. But it quickly became clear she’d pulled the trigger far too early…

The Banker twists the knife

Jade opened the 50p box. Then the £1.

Cue the phone ringing — and the real gut punch.

The Banker revealed he would have offered £9,360 had Jade stayed in the game.

Stephen Mulhern urged her to take a breath and try to knock out the big reds. Jade played on — only to open the £10k box next.

That left £10 and £25k on the board.

And then came the real sting.

The Banker confirmed that his next offer would have been a whopping £10,630 — meaning Jade missed out on an extra £5,645 by dealing when she did.

Despite leaving with £4,985, it was a painful reminder of just how close she came to a far bigger payday.

Stephen eventually revealed what was inside Jade’s box — and while she did technically beat the Banker, it offered little comfort. Her box contained £10.

‘She dealt way too early’

Viewers were quick to weigh in on Jade’s decision — and many felt she’d thrown away a golden opportunity.

“I always knew she would deal on something stupid!” one viewer raged.

“Once again, the contestant has absolutely messed up and dealt too early. Both big reds still there. This show is so wretched sometimes,” another complained.

“I thought she was going on for another round. She panicked, plain and simple,” said a third.

Others, however, were kinder — pointing out that Jade still walked away with a decent sum.

“Oh Jade… you could have had so much more. Thank God you didn’t go all the way to the end or you’d have walked away with £10,” one viewer said.

Another added: “Wrong time to deal, but fair play on beating the Banker. All the best, Jade — especially with your job and raising three kids.”

