Who’s left Waterloo Road? These 11 characters won’t be back for series 18

Waterloo Road series 17 is officially over, and attention has already turned to who is — and isn’t — coming back for series 18.

Jon Richardson’s Darius became one of the revival’s most hated villains after debuting in series 16, but by the finale, his future looked bleak. And he’s not the only one facing an exit.

With a school merger looming and another series already confirmed, the BBC drama is heading for a major cast shake-up. Thanks to social media clues and on-screen goodbyes, several departures now seem all but certain.

Everyone who has left Waterloo Road after series 17

Darius meets his downfall in the series 17 finale (Credit: BBC)

Darius Donovan (Jon Richardson)

Richardson has not confirmed whether he’ll return, but Darius’ storyline strongly suggests his time is up.

The finale saw him arrested on campus after a string of crimes finally caught up with him, including embezzling school funds, stealing from Stella’s pension, covering up Hope’s death, and framing another teacher.

With Nisha pregnant, a brief cameo isn’t impossible — but a full return looks unlikely.

Luca bows out after an emotional arc (Credit: BBC)

Luca (Danny Murphy)

Danny Murphy has confirmed that series 17 marked his final run as Luca.

The actor shared footage from Luca’s final scene and described it as his “final ever” moment on the show, signalling a clear exit.

Freddie won’t return next term (Credit: BBC)

Freddie (Freddy Chippendale Smith)

Freddie’s exit goes hand in hand with Luca’s.

Both characters were in their final school year, meaning their prom scene doubles as a natural send-off.

Another friendship group signs off (Credit: BBC)

Lois (Miya Ocego)

Miya Ocego confirmed her exit via TikTok, posting a farewell video alongside Hattie Dynevor and joking about graduating from Waterloo Road.

Libby (Hattie Dynevor)

Libby was central to the revival’s darker storylines, but her journey has now ended.

Although her sister Cat remains at the school, Libby herself is among the confirmed graduates.

Aleena (Sonya Nisa)

Aleena exits alongside Lois and Libby, completing the trio’s departure from the show.

Debs won’t return for series 18 (Credit: BBC)

Debs (Hollie-Jay Bowes)

Hollie-Jay Bowes confirmed that series 17 was her final run as Debs, replying to fans online to say she won’t be back next term.

Nicky’s future remains uncertain (Credit: BBC)

Nicky (Kym Marsh)

Nicky exited in series 17 after accepting a job at another school following Tony’s arrest.

With Tonya expected to return, a cameo from Marsh isn’t ruled out — but, again, a full comeback seems unlikely.

Other characters may have left Waterloo Road

Schuey’s future is unclear (Credit: BBC)

Schuey (Zak Sutcliffe)

Schuey attended prom in the finale, suggesting he may have finished school — but there’s been no official confirmation.

Agnes’ storyline could continue (Credit: BBC)

Agnes (Niamh Blackshaw)

Agnes’ future may depend on Schuey. However, with Leoni newly introduced, fans suspect there’s more story left to tell.

Stace could still appear post-merger (Credit: BBC)

Stace (Tillie Amartey)

Stace technically graduated, but if Noel remains on staff after the merger, she could still pop up in future episodes.

Waterloo Road series 17 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

