Warwick Davis returns to work as first role since death of wife Sammy revealed

Warwick Davis has been recast as Harry Potter character Professor Filius Flitwick in what is believed to be the beloved film star’s first role since the passing of his wife.

Star Wars and Willow legend Warwick Davis, 55, and his family sadly lost Sammy in March of last year. 2019, She previously hospitalised while facing a life-threatening case of sepsis in 2019.

Now it has been announced that Warwick will returning as the Charms Master at Hogwarts and the head of Ravenclaw house for the new Harry Potter TV series. And it seems fans couldn’t be happier with the recasting, with Warwick the first of the film franchise’s stars to appear in the new HBO version of JK Rowling’s children’s novels.

Warwick Davis married late wife Sammy in 1991 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is in the Harry Potter HBO cast?

Warwick originally played two part in the Harry Potter films – he appeared as goblin banker Griphook as well as Professor Flitwick. However, Griphook will be played by Leigh Gill in the HBO series.

Other stars confirmed to appear include John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, and Nick Frost takes on the role of Rubeus Hagrid.

Harry Potter is expected to air on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Warwick Davis and late wife Samantha shared two children together – daughter Annabelle and son Harrison (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How Harry Potter fans reacted to Warwick Davis casting news

Fans of Harry Potter were thrilled to discover Warwick has been recast.

“Iconic role, perfect comeback,” one social media user declared on X.

Another admirer reacted: “Soooo glad we’ve got the OG Prof on board!”

And someone else wrote: ‘This is great news to hear. Missed Warwick.”

Samantha Davis sadly passed away in March 2024 (Credit: YouTube)

What was the cause of death for Warwick Davis’ wife Sammy?

An inquest into Samantha’s death took place in April 2025. It confirmed she died after following a cardiac arrest just hours before she was due to be discharged from hospital.

The family said in a statement: “The last year and trying to come to terms with Samantha’s death has been incredibly difficult. However, we hope that the inquest will at last provide us with answers. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and well-wishes to us all.”

Samantha was admitted to hospital on February 7 2024 following a sudden loss of mobility in her lower limbs and a disc prolapse. She underwent a thoracotomy operation which opened her chest wall on February 20.

Samantha’s condition improved – and she was due to be discharged. Sadly, however, she suffered a cardiac arrest late on March 23 before passing away shortly after midnight on March 24 following attempts to resuscitate her.

