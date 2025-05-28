Harry Potter fans took to social media to complain as the lead stars for the new TV series were announced.

The TV reboot, which is expected to air on HBO in 2026, has finally found its Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Harry Potter TV reboot cast announced

Yesterday, the identity of the actors set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger were announced.

In the movies, the trio were played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, respectively.

After more than 30,000 children auditioned, the young actors who will follow in their footsteps have been revealed.

Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin will be playing Harry Potter in the reboot. Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione, and Alastair Stout has bagged the role of Ron.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod said in a statement.

Radcliffe, Grint and Watson were 11 years old when they were cast. At the moment, the ages of the children are unknown, however, it’s expected that they’re around the same age as the original trio when they landed the iconic roles.

Arabella played Matilda in the West End musical (Credit: BBC)

Who is Hermione actor Arabella Stanton in the new Harry Potter reboot?

Dominic, Arabella and Alastair are relatively new to the industry, however, they have appeared in a few well-known productions and shows.

Arabella is perhaps the most experienced actor, having played Matilda on the West End for six months, beginning in September 2023.

She even appeared on The One Show in character for World Book Day. After impressing in the role, she then bagged the role of Control in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express.

Who is Dominic McLaughlin in the Harry Potter reboot?

New Harry actor Dominic also has stage experience, having starred alongside Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma in a production of Macbeth.

He will be featuring in the new Sky movie Grow alongside Nick Frost and Bridgerton star Golda Rousheuvel. It will release in 2025.

He has also been cast in the BBC drama Gifted, which is also expected to air this year.

Alastair has appeared in a potato advert (Credit: Albert Bartlett / YouTube)

Who is Alastair Stout?

Alastair is believed to be from the north of England.

He previously appeared in an Albert Bartlett’s Jersey Royal potatoes advert, where he had a small role.

Nick Frost will play Hagrid in the new series (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry Potter TV reboot cast

Dominic, Arabella and Alastair round out a star-studded cast for the new series.

They will be joined by John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

Papa Essiedu will be portraying Severus Snape, with Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, and Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell.

The series will be airing on HBO and streaming on Max.

The original Harry Potter cast were announced in 2000 (Credit: Max / YouTube)

Fans slam ‘pointless’ reboot

However, fans of the original movies haven’t been impressed with the fact that there’s a reboot.

Though impressed with the casting of Harry, Ron and Hermione, they have slammed the new series for being “pointless”.

“Awesome casting, cute kids, totally pointless project. Stop remaking everything while they’re literally still building theme parks from the previous iteration. This will be overshadowed by comparison w/the WB films. Harry Potter was magic b/c it was new. What’s new in 2025?” one fan fumed.

“The Harry Potter reboot is so unnecessary,” another then said.

“I can’t fathom having more Harry Potter it’s truly the most unnecessary thing I’ve ever seen,” a third then wrote.

Additionally, another then quipped: “Harry Potter and the Unnecessary Reboot.”

The Harry Potter reboot is expected to air on HBO in 2026.

