Vogue Williams and Joe Wicks crowned Celebrity Gladiators 2025 winners as show returns to BBC

Vogue Williams and Joe Wicks have been crowned this year’s Celebrity Gladiators Champions.

The stars won the Christmas special after a tense five rounds against both the Gladiators and their celebrity opponents.

Vogue was up against Nicola Adams in the arena, while Joe was competing against Sam Thompson.

Gladiators hasn’t been on the telly for almost a year, so fans were delighted to see Bradley and Barney Walsh back on screen together, too.

Joe Wicks and Sam Thompson competed in Celebrity Gladiators 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Here’s everything that happened inside Sheffield Arena, including what gruelling events the celebrities had to face.

Celebrity Gladiators 2025: Joe Wicks and Sam Thompson

Joe – aka The Nation’s PE Teacher – and TV presenter Sam were first into the arena tonight.

Sam, who completed a gruelling 260-mile journey on foot to raise money for UNICEF’s Soccer Aid earlier this year, was quick to share his concerns.

He told host Bradley that his worst nightmare would be Dual, adding: “A gust of wind would blow me off.”

Sam gave himself the Gladiator name The Cockroach, explaining: “You can’t get rid of me!”

Joe, meanwhile, said to Bradley’s co-host and son Barney that his Gladiator name is Activate. He added: “I’m going to teach every single one of those Gladiators a lesson they won’t forget!”

Unfortunately for Sam, the first event WAS Dual – and he was up against Giant. Sam bowed his head when he realised who his opponent was. He put up a good fight but fell with one second to go.

Joe was up against Viper, who was as cheery as ever… Viper hit Joe before the whistle blew, knocking him off.

Referee Mark Clattenburg confirmed: “Viper went before the whistle, so I’m disqualifying him.” Joe was awarded a full five points, putting him in the lead.

Nicola Adams and Vogue Williams

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams entered the arena looking strong. She told Bradley she “fears no one”.

I’m a Celebrity star and podcaster Vogue Williams was also raring to go. She admitted she was worried about The Wall, but said she’s wanted to do the Eliminator since she was eight years old.

The women’s first event was also Dual. Nicola went up against Fury – and lasted about three seconds on the podium before falling off.

Vogue took on Sabre, but she was also knocked off within a few seconds. Both celebrities finished the round with no points. Oh dear!

Nicola Adams put in a great effort in Collision (Credit: BBC)

Event two: Collision

Sam found himself up against Phantom, Steel, Bionic and Apollo in the second event, which was Collision. He had to run back and forth across the bridge, posting balls in the nets, as the Gladiators tried to swing across and knock him off.

The former Made In Chelsea star managed to run across twice, before he was knocked off on his third go.

Joe managed to stay on the bridge but dropped his ball several times. The lads finished Collision with Joe on 7 points and Sam on 4.

Nicola and Vogue had to dodge Sabre, Electro, Fire and Comet in Collision.

Nicola was quick across the bridge and managed to bob and weave her way around the Gladiators. She evaded them completely and scored an impressive 10 points.

Vogue also managed to stay on the bridge for the duration of the event. But her point scoring wasn’t as good. Vogue got 6 points.

Celebrity Gladiators: The Wall and Gauntlet

Nitro – aka Strictly Come Dancing’s Harry Aikines-Aryeetey – made his Gladiators comeback in the Christmas Celebrity special. He missed most of the last series of Gladiators due to injury, so it was great to see him in the arena again.

He and fellow Gladiator Hammer took on Sam and Joe on The Wall. Nitro was up that Wall like a rat up a drainpipe and he caught Joe before he had reached the top.

Sam, however, was delighted to make it all the way without Hammer pulling him off. He told Barney: “That was mad, I normally just fall off things!”

Sam scored 10 points, while Joe didn’t get any.

Meanwhile, Nicola was chased up The Wall by Dynamite, and Vogue was pursued by Cyclone. Both celebrities were caught within seconds and yanked off.

Barney said: “It’s the quickest take down from The Wall we have ever seen!”

Sam had a point deducted in The Gauntlet (Credit: BBC)

Sam Thompson’s Gladiators fail

The celebs ran The Gauntlet for their fourth event of the competition.

The lads faced Phantom, Nitro, Steel, Bionic and Apollo in the tough challenge. Incredibly, Sam managed to push his way past all five of them, shouting: “You can’t get rid of The Cockroach, baby!”

But within seconds, Mark Clattenburg was there with bad news. “We’ve looked at the VAR and unfortunately your foot wasn’t over the line,” he told Sam. As a result, he only got 4 points rather than 5.

Joe ran through with little trouble and scored the full 5 points.

The ladies faced Dynamite, Electro, Fury, Comet and Cyclone in The Gauntlet. Nicola was knocked to her feet several times but made it through. Vogue also made it all the way.

Both Nicola and Vogue scored 5 points each.

Vogue and Joe win Celebrity Gladiators

As always, Celebrity Gladiators ended with The Eliminator. The course saw the introduction of a “tougher balance beam”, making it even harder to complete.

Sam had finished all the events one point ahead, meaning he got a 0.5 second head start.

The guys were neck and neck for much of the final event, with Sam inching forwards. But he then fell off the balance beam and struggled with the travelator.

Joe stormed ahead and crashed through the end, making him the Celebrity Gladiators Male Champion. Before being handed his trophy, 2025 winner Joe said: “It’s much harder than watching it at home on TV!”

Bradley and Barney Walsh will be back with series 3 of Gladiators in the early 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Nicola was given a two second head start on Vogue.

She stormed ahead, as Vogue lagged behind. Then, in never-seen-before scenes, Vogue was given a ladder after repeatedly failing to climb up the rope!

Incredibly, Vogue managed to catch Nicola up and they were soon neck-and-neck on the travelator. It was almost a photo-finish, with only 200th of a second in it…

But the Celebrity Gladiators Women’s Champion 2025 was Vogue! The Irish winner was handed her trophy and said: “I honestly cannot believe that!”

Gladiators returns for 2026

If this has whet your appetite for more, you’re in luck. Gladiators will be back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the new year.

The exact start date for series 3 is yet to be confirmed, although it is expected to launch in mid to late January.

In a teaser for the new series at the end of Celebrity Gladiators, it was also revealed there are three new events coming our way.

Exciting or what?!

