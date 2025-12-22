Inside Vogue Williams’ new ‘forever home’ as she sells London apartment in ‘end of an era’

Vogue Williams has revealed her huge new house after selling her snazzy London apartment.

The reality star and husband Spencer Matthews put their luxurious flat in Battersea on the market two years ago.

But now, Vogue has confirmed the property has been sold and they have bought their “forever home” – but she’s admitted that it “needs a lot of work”.

Vogue recently gave fans a tour of her new home (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue Williams reveals ‘dream house’ with Spencer Matthews

In a recent YouTube video, Vogue gave fans a tour of her new period home. However, Vogue, Spencer and their three kids are not moving in for at least 18 months due to extensive renovations on the house.

She said:’”We sold our apartment. It’s gone. End of an era. The apartment is gone. We’ve got a rental around the corner so that the kids can stay in school because we have bought our dream house, but it needs a lot of work.”

Talking about the move, Vogue said: “We’re all really excited,” before revealing that they bought the house in June but were interested a month prior.

The house is undergoing some work (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue’s new house ‘needs a lot of work’

Vogue then headed to their massive, newly purchased home and welcomed viewers into the abode that boasted a dark brown door and stunning stained glass panelling.

Inside, Vogue showed the spacious living area with huge ceilings. Despite admitting “it needs some love”, Vogue said: “I could just live here now. If we didn’t have to do it up, I’d live here.”

Also inside the area are floor-length windows, built-in bookshelves and a gorgeous fireplace.

Vogue’s kids have a ton of space in the garden (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue’s huge garden area

Vogue then walked into the next room to show fans the huge garden outside. She explained that there is “so much to do”.

She said: “The worst thing is, the woman who owned it was this amazing, phenomenal gardener, and I’d love to keep it. We’re keeping all the trees.

“Everything that can be kept is staying, but we need a bit of grass. And we spent a day here in the summer with a paddling pool, but there was just no space for the kids.”

She is planning to make the property look ‘completely different’ (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue and Spencer have their own floor

Determined to make her new home look “completely different” over the next few years, Vogue previewed the kitchen area that boasted retro tiles and blue cabinets.

Heading upstairs, the rooms have plenty of storage including high cupboards and built-in wardrobes. The bathroom also features beautiful marble walls.

What’s more, Vogue also revealed that she and Spencer are having their very own floor in the house to themselves! In their room, Vogue and Spencer have a fireplace and a bay window. They’re also planning to add a free-standing bath.

