ITV crime drama Unforgotten has long been praised for its intricate storytelling, gripping murder mysteries and nuanced social commentary.

However, the latest season has left some fans frustrated and disappointed, with many accusing the show of focusing too heavily on “woke” themes at the expense of its central crime narrative.

The backlash comes after season 6 started last night (February 9) and introduced multiple contemporary social issues, including immigration, racism, asylum seekers, online misogyny, disability and far-right media rhetoric.

While some viewers applauded the show for tackling real-world topics, others blasted the series for what they called “agenda-pushing” and “gaslighting on steroids”.

Viewers were left unimpressed with the new season (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten gets off to a not-so-flying start on ITV

At its core, Unforgotten has always been about solving complex cold cases. Each season explores a new mystery.

Series 6 follows Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) and Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they investigate human remains found on Whitney Marsh.

Initially believed to be a cold case, they soon discovered that the victim was murdered recently – and that the body had been dismembered before being dumped.

Following the traditional series format, the show introduced a web of seemingly unconnected suspects.

These included a right-wing news commentator, a history lecturer accused of racism, an Afghan asylum seeker and an autistic man who has been radicalised by online misogyny.

The show attempted to tie these threads together. However, many viewers have argued that instead of enhancing the central murder mystery, these subplots overwhelmed it.

Many accused the show of being too ‘woke’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Many long-time Unforgotten fans took to social media to voice their frustration. They also complained that the show has lost sight of its original strengths.

“What the hell has happened to Unforgotten?” one fan also questioned on Twitter. “This show used to have good storylines. Now it’s about immigrants, a student complaining about ‘whiteness’, a MH patient, and very little else. They crammed in so much wokeness that you forget what crime they’re investigating.”

Another outraged viewer called the show “gaslighting on steroids”.

“I was shocked last night… gaslighting on steroids! It’s a no from me @ITV #Unforgotten.”

Others accused ITV of “ruining” a once-beloved series.

“Congratulations to ITV and the writers of #Unforgotten. You have managed to ruin what was a decent drama series with your wokeness,” one viewer also fumed. “You’ve ticked every box for all the wrong reasons – squeezing in anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, the disabled, racism, being too white, asylum seekers, a right-wing #GBNews-type channel, and general political messaging. And I’m only halfway through! So disappointed. #ITVX.”

Another viewer criticised what they saw as forced messaging. “It really was appalling,” they wrote. “Tripping over themselves to push as many agendas as possible in one show. Truly awful.”

‘As good as it ever was’

Despite the backlash, many fans continue to support the show, praising its bold storytelling and ability to tackle real-world issues.

“Just watched the first episode of #Unforgotten and wow, just as good now as it ever was. Absolutely stunning writing,” one fan gushed.

“Cracking first episode tonight! Never disappoints. #Unforgotten,” another agreed.

Read more: Unforgotten on ITV: Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar start filming series 6, and a Doctor Foster actress joins the cast

Unforgotten is on ITV1 tonight (February 10) at 9pm. Or watch the series on ITVX now.

Are you watching series 6 of Unforgotten? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.